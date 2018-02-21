Winter Olympics: Japan win women's speed skating team pursuit; Norway claim men's gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Japan take shock gold in women's speed skating team pursuit

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Japan set a new Winter Olympic record to beat the Netherlands and win a surprise women's speed skating team pursuit gold in Pyeongchang.

Japan closed down the Dutch's early lead to seal victory in an impressive two minutes 53.89 seconds.

In the men's race, Norway edged out South Korea to claim gold in 3:37.32.

The United States cruised to the women's bronze medal with a dominant victory over Canada, while the Netherlands won men's bronze.

The medal is Japan's 11th in Pyeongchang, making it their most successful Winter Olympics, while Norway top the medals table with 32.

The Netherlands were defending champions in the women's event and led for three of the six laps, but a superb final push from Japan meant the Dutch finished second in 2:55.48.

Silver for Ireen Wust - her eleventh Olympic medal - makes her the fourth most decorated Winter Olympian.

The men's final was a close affair, with Korea leading at the start before Norway established a gradual lead over the final two laps.