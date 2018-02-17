Winter Olympics: Marit Bjorgen ties medal record as Norway win women's 4x5km relay

Norway relay team
Norway have won the women's 4 x 5km relay at the last two World Championships
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Marit Bjorgen has become the joint most decorated Winter Olympian of all time by leading Norway to victory in the women's 4x5km relay.

Bjorgen, 37, battled it out with Sweden's Stina Nilsson over the final leg before winning by just two seconds - in a time of 51 minutes 24.3 seconds.

It was Bjorgen's third medal at these Games and she now has 13 overall, level with compatriot Ole Einar Bjorndalen.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia quartet took bronze ahead of Finland.

