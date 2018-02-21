Winter Olympics: Norway's Johannes Hosflot Klabo wins third gold of Games in team sprint

Winter Olympics 2018: Norway clinch cross country gold in men's team sprint
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Johannes Hosflot Klabo picked up his third gold medal in Pyeongchang as Norway won the men's team sprint free.

The 21-year-old also won gold in the 4x10km relay and the sprint classic.

The Olympic Athletes of Russia came in second as France took the bronze medal.

Britain's Andrew Musgrave and Andrew Young failed to qualify after coming sixth in the semi-final.

Norway's women claimed bronze in the same event.

"He is so good. I think he is the equivalent of Usain Bolt on snow. He is already being talked about in terms of multi-million pound advertising deals in Norway," said BBC commentator Ollie Williams.

"This is their national sport and he is the national icon."

Norway have now taken four of the five men's cross-country gold medals on offer in South Korea.

