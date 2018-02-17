Winter Olympics: Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin wins gold in ski slopestyle

From the section

Hoefflin's one slopestyle World Cup victory came in 2017

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Sarah Hoefflin won gold in the women's ski slopestyle as part of a Swiss one-two at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Hoefflin, 27, won thanks to her final run score of 91.20, finishing 3.2 points ahead of compatriot Mathilde Gremaud.

Great Britain's Izzy Atkin claimed bronze, the nation's first skiing medal at the Winter Olympics.

The gold is Switzerland's second of the Games and seventh in total.