Winter Olympics: Finland beat OAR 3-2 to claim women's ice hockey bronze

From the section

Riikka Valila (left) represented Finland at the 1998 and 2002 Winter Olympics

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Finland's Riikka Valila has become the oldest ice hockey medallist at a Winter Olympics - 20 years after she first won a medal.

The Finns beat the Olympic athletes from Russia 3-2 in Pyeongchang, having been 2-0 ahead.

The 44-year-old won bronze at the 1998 Games in Nagano and retired in 2003, but competed in Sochi in 2014.

The victory is Finland's fourth medal of these Games and their third women's hockey bronze.

Finland raced ahead before Olga Sosina responded for OAR midway through the second period.

Linda Valimaki extended Finland's lead and, despite a third-period goal from OAR, they held on to secure bronze.

Four-time defending champions Canada play the United States in the gold medal match on Friday.