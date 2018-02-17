Winter Olympics: Lindsey Vonn misses medals in super G as Ester Ledecka earns shock win

Ester Ledecka
Ledecka is also set to compete in snowboarding in Pyeongchang
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka claimed a shock victory in the women's super G as American Lindsey Vonn missed out on a medal on her Olympic return.

Vonn, 33, competing at her first Olympics since 2010 due to injury, made a mistake late in her run.

Ledecka, who is also set to compete in snowboarding in Pyeongchang, won by 0.01 seconds ahead of defending champion Anna Veith of Austria.

Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather took bronze while Vonn finished sixth.

Ledecka has never finished on the podium in a World Cup ski event but set a blistering pace to win in a time of one 21.11 seconds.

More to follow

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Winter Olympics on the BBC

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired