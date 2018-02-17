Winter Olympics: Lindsey Vonn misses medals in super G as Ester Ledecka earns shock win

Ledecka is also set to compete in snowboarding in Pyeongchang

Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka claimed a shock victory in the women's super G as American Lindsey Vonn missed out on a medal on her Olympic return.

Vonn, 33, competing at her first Olympics since 2010 due to injury, made a mistake late in her run.

Ledecka, who is also set to compete in snowboarding in Pyeongchang, won by 0.01 seconds ahead of defending champion Anna Veith of Austria.

Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather took bronze while Vonn finished sixth.

Ledecka has never finished on the podium in a World Cup ski event but set a blistering pace to win in a time of one 21.11 seconds.

