Winter Olympics: Brady Leman wins men's ski cross to claim Canada's ninth gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Brady Leman won the men's ski cross to secure Canada's ninth gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Leman, who finished fourth in 2014 after crashing in the final, held off competition from Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger to win by 0.19 seconds.

The pair were left to battle it out after Canadian Kevin Drury fell early in the race and collided with Sergey Ridzik, an Olympic athlete from Russia.

Ridzik recovered to claim the bronze medal in Pyeongchang.

