Winter Olympics: Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu wins historic figure skating gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu became the first man since 1952 to defend a Winter Olympics single figure skating gold medal with victory in Pyeongchang.

Hanyu, 23, won with a total score of 317.85, 10.95 points clear of compatriot Shoma Uno while Spaniard Javier Fernandez took bronze.

Hanyu took a four-point lead into the final day and scored 206.17 in the free skating to extend his winning margin.

American Dick Button was the last man to win back-to-back titles.