Winter Olympics: Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu wins historic figure skating gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
|XXIII Olympic Winter Games
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu became the first man since 1952 to defend a Winter Olympics single figure skating gold medal with victory in Pyeongchang.
Hanyu, 23, won with a total score of 317.85, 10.95 points clear of compatriot Shoma Uno while Spaniard Javier Fernandez took bronze.
Hanyu took a four-point lead into the final day and scored 206.17 in the free skating to extend his winning margin.
American Dick Button was the last man to win back-to-back titles.