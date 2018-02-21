Winter Olympics: Sofia Goggia beats Lindsey Vonn to become the first female Italian downhill champion

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Olympics: Watch Sofia Goggia claim Italy's first downhill gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Sofia Goggia saw off the challenge of American Lindsey Vonn to become the first Italian to win the women's downhill.

The 25-year-old, who leads the World Cup downhill standings, clocked one minute 39.22 seconds to clinch gold.

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel was just 0.09 secs behind Goggia, while Vonn took bronze.

The 33-year-old won downhill gold in 2010 and finished sixth in the super G on Saturday.

Mowinckel, 25, also won silver in the giant slalom behind American Mikaela Shiffrin, who withdrew from the downhill to focus on the alpine combined event, which has been brought forward from Friday to Thursday.

This is set to be the last Games for Vonn, who hung on for a third Olympic medal after being 0.47 secs slower than Goggia.

Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather just missed out on adding to the bronze she won in the super G event as she was 0.63 slower in fourth.

Switzerland's Lara Gut was the only skier that finished in the top 10 at Sochi 2014 to compete this time around and it looked like she would post a competitive time until she missed a gate.