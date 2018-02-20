Winter Olympics: Germany's Johannes Rydzek leads home nordic combined medal sweep

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Olympics: Johannes Rydzek takes gold for Germany in Nordic Combined

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Germany won the nordic combined large hill title for the first time as Johannes Rydzek led home a clean sweep of the medals.

Rydzek beat team-mates Fabian Riessle, who won silver, and normal hill gold medallist Eric Frenzel, who took bronze, in a thrilling sprint finish.

The top three were separated by just 0.8 seconds.

It was the first time a country had claimed a clean sweep in a nordic combined event since Norway in 1936.

Rydzek started the cross-country section in fifth - with Frenzel fourth and Riessle sixth - after a jump of 133.5 metres in the ski jump.

That left Rydzek a deficit of 31 seconds to make up over the 10km cross-country course in order to win gold.

Japan's Akito Watabe produced the best performance in the ski jump with a leap of 134 metres, but could only mange fifth overall, behind Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber in fourth.

Watabe started the cross-country section with an advantage of 0.3 seconds, but was eventually overtaken inside the final three kilometres.

Gold medallist Rydzek completed the cross-country section in 23 minutes 52.5 seconds, 0.4 seconds clear of Riessle.

Frenzel finished a further 0.4 seconds behind.