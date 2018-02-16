Winter Olympics: Esmee Visser wins women's 5,000m speed skating gold

Esmee Visser won 3,000m gold at the European Championships in January

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Esmee Visser won the Netherlands' sixth speed skating gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics to deny Martina Sablikova a third straight women's 5,000m title.

Visser, 22, won in six minutes 50.23 seconds, 1.62secs ahead of Sablikova.

Natalia Voronin, an Olympic Athlete of Russia who was in the final pairing with Sablikova, took bronze.

That forced Annouk van der Weijden out of the medals at the Gangneung Oval, despite leading for most of the final.

Germany's Claudia Pechstein, competing in her seventh Games, finished eighth.

The Netherlands claimed all three medals in the women's 3,000m and looked set for 5,000m gold and silver until Sablikova and Voronin came on to the ice.

The Netherlands have won 13 medals in South Korea - 11 in speed skating and two in short track.