Winter Olympics: Martin Fourcade leads France to biathlon mixed relay win

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Martin Fourcade became France's most successful Olympian of all-time by anchoring his side to victory in the biathlon mixed relay.

Fourcade erased a deficit of more than 30 seconds on the final leg to add to his earlier Pyeongchang gold medals in the pursuit and mass start.

Norway claimed silver thanks to a superb third leg from individual men's gold medallist Johannes Thingnes Bo.

Italy edged out Germany for the bronze medal.

Fourcade also won gold medals in the individual and pursuit events in 2014, as well as claiming mass start silver medals in 2010 and 2014.

Team-mates Marie Dorin Habert, Anais Bescond and Simon Desthieux had laid the foundations for Fourcade.

France clocked a combined time of one hour eight minutes and 34.3 seconds to finish 20.9 seconds ahead of Norway.

The two female athletes first complete three 2km loops while shooting twice, while the men ski a 2.5km loop three times while also shooting twice.

Germany held the lead heading into the final leg, but Arnd Peiffer failed to complete his last round of shooting and had to ski an extra 150m penalty loop.

Marte Olsbu, Tiril Eckhoff and Emil Hegle Svendsen, along with Bo, made up Norway's silver medal-winning team.

Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Lukas Hofer and Dominik Windisch took the bronze medal for Italy.