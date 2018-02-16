Winter Olympics: Andrew Musgrave 28th as Dario Cologna wins gold

Andrew Musgrave has competed at three Winter Olympics

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Britain's Andrew Musgrave finished 28th as Switzerland's Dario Cologna made Winter Olympic history by winning the men's 15km cross country skiing.

Cologna, 31, became the first cross-country skier to win the same individual event three times in a row.

Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger won silver and Denis Spitsov, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, bronze.

Scot Musgrave, 27, was an outside chance to win Britain's first Olympic cross country medal.

He finished in 35 minutes 51 seconds, 2:07 behind Cologna.

Britons Andrew Young and Callum Smith finished 57th and 75th respectively.

Britain's cross country wait goes on

Musgrave won his maiden World Cup medal with bronze in December, and finished seventh in the skiathlon - the best performance by a British cross country skier - on Sunday.

Musgrave said his performance in the skiathlon would give him confidence for his preferred 15km event, and that he would be in "the fight for victory".

However, a slow start meant he was only 45th out of 119 competitors at the 1.5km checkpoint.

He moved into the top 20 around the halfway stage, but slipped back in the later stages.