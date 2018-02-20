Winter Olympics: South Korea defend 3,000m short track relay title

South Korea's short track relay team gold medallists
South Korea have dominated this event since the 1994 Winter Olympics
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

South Korea won their sixth Olympic women's short track speed skating 3,000m relay title in seven Games in a dramatic final.

It also earned 1500m champion Choi Min-jeong her second gold of these Games.

Italy claimed silver and Netherlands, who set a world record to win the B final, were awarded the bronze after China and Canada were disqualified.

South Korea have dominated this event since 1994, except when China took gold at Vancouver 2010.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Winter Olympics on the BBC

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired