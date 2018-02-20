Winter Olympics: South Korea defend 3,000m short track relay title
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
South Korea won their sixth Olympic women's short track speed skating 3,000m relay title in seven Games in a dramatic final.
It also earned 1500m champion Choi Min-jeong her second gold of these Games.
Italy claimed silver and Netherlands, who set a world record to win the B final, were awarded the bronze after China and Canada were disqualified.
South Korea have dominated this event since 1994, except when China took gold at Vancouver 2010.