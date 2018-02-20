Winter Olympics: Cassie Sharpe dominates women's ski halfpipe final

Cassie Sharpe
Sharpe won halfpipe silver at the 2015 World Championships
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Canada's Cassie Sharpe proved just too strong as she won the women's ski halfpipe final in Pyeongchang.

Sharpe, 25, topped qualifying on Monday and posted the best score in each of the first two runs of the final, her best a 95.80 second time down.

France's Marie Martinod claimed a second straight Olympic silver with 92.60, while USA's Brita Sigourney claimed bronze with 91.60.

Briton Rowan Cheshire was seventh with defending champion Maddie Bowman 11th.

The American won the inaugural women's halfpipe gold at Sochi 2014 but failed to put down a run in the Pyeongchang final.

Cheshire put a score of 75.40 on the board in her first run but failed to better that as she fell on her other two runs.

