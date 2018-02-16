Winter Olympics: Italy's Michela Moioli wins gold in women's snowboard cross

Winter Olympics: Moioli wins women's dramatic snowboard cross gold
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Italian Michela Moioli won a thrilling final to take gold in the women's snowboard cross in Pyeongchang.

All six finalists were in contention for much of the race but Moioli pulled clear late on to win.

Two athletes crashed on the finish line but French 16-year-old Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau won silver and Czech Eva Samkova bronze.

American Lindsey Jacobellis who crashed on the finish line to miss out on 2006 Olympic gold only managed fourth.

The gold is Italy's second of the Games in South Korea.

