Winter Olympics: Great Britain's Dom Parsons moves into bronze before final skeleton run

Parsons finished joint-fourth in a World Cup race in St Moritz In January - his best result for three years

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Dom Parsons will start the final run of the men's skeleton in bronze medal position as he bids to win Great Britain's first medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Parsons, 30, set a time of 50.33 seconds in the third run on Friday to move up into third place.

He is 0.03secs ahead of fourth-placed Nikita Tregubov, 0.04secs behind Martins Dukurs in second and 1.06secs off first-placed Yun Sungbin.

The final run starts at 02:15 GMT.

"Dom looked like he wasn't as comfortable on the sled as yesterday," Great Britain's 2010 skeleton gold medallist Amy Williams said.

"He's having to fight against how hard the ice is, but he kept it together and had great speed at the bottom of the track."

Parsons started Friday in fourth place after the first two runs on Thursday.

In skeleton the winner is the athlete with the fastest cumulative time over the four runs.