Winter Olympics: Canada's Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir ice dance champions for second time

Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue also helped Canada win gold in the figure skating team event

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir held their nerve to become Olympic ice dance champions for a second time.

France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron led after a new free dance world record of 123.35.

But 122.40 for Virtue and Moir, who took silver in 2014 after winning gold in 2010, took their total to an overall world record of 206.07.

USA's Maia and Alex Shibutani claimed bronze while Great Britain's Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland came 11th.

The top three was a repeat of last year's World Figure Skating Championships, with Virtue and Moir finishing with a record-breaking total having topped qualifying with a short dance world record of 83.67.

Papadakis suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the short dance yet she and Cizeron were still ranked second before finishing with a total of 205.28.

American pair Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue were ranked third after the short dance but slipped to fourth overall.

After qualifying in 10th, Coomes and Buckland scored 101.96 from the free dance to give them 170.32 at their third and possibly final Winter Olympics.