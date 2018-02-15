Winter Olympics: Ted-Jan Bloemen sets Olympic record to take 10,000m gold

Ted-Jan Bloemen
Ted-Jan Bloemen won silver in the 5,000m earlier this week
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen won 10,000m speed skating gold on his Winter Olympics debut as the Games record was broken twice in Pyeongchang.

The 31-year-old, who switched allegiance in 2015 after failing to make the Netherlands team, won in a record 12 minutes 39.77 seconds.

He finished 2.21secs ahead of Dutchman Jorrit Bergsma, who earlier broke his own record at Gangnueng Oval.

Italy's Nicola Tumolero took bronze, 14.55secs behind Bloemen.

Sven Kramer, who won the 5,000m on Sunday to earn his eighth Olympic title, was unable to add the one gold that has eluded him throughout his career.

