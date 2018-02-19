Winter Olympics: Canada and Germany share two-man bobsleigh gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Canada and Germany shared the two-man bobsleigh Winter Olympic gold medal as a remarkable race in Pyeongchang finished as a dead heat.

Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz posted a combined time of three minutes 16.86 seconds after four runs - the same time as German pair Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis.

It is the first time the Olympic title has been shared in 20 years.

The Great Britain sled, piloted by Brad Hall, finished 12th.

Hall and brakeman Joel Fearon headed into Monday's final heats in seventh, but finished with a combined time of 3:18.34 to slip out of the top 10.

The fastest five pilots were separated by a quarter of a second after heat three, but the drama was reserved for the final two runs of the competition.

With Canada leading Germany by 0.06secs, it was Friedrich to race first and he piloted the second-fastest run of the final heat, 0.01secs behind Latvia, who took bronze.

The Canadian sled then finished 0.06secs slower than their German counterparts to see the gold medal shared for the first time since Nagano in 1998.

That was also the last time Canada won gold in this discipline, sharing the title with Italy's Gunther Huber and Antonio Tartaglia.