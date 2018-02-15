Winter Olympics: France's Pierre Vaultier defends snowboard cross title

Media playback is not supported on this device

'Its a photo finish' - France's Vaultier wins gold in men's snowboard cross
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

France's Pierre Vaultier retained his Olympic snowboard cross title despite getting caught in a pile-up during the semi-final in Pyeongchang.

The 30-year-old beat Australia's Jarryd Hughes into silver in the final, with Spain's Regino Hernandez third.

Five-time World Cup champion Vaultier eased through the first round, but was among three riders to fall in the semi and took the last qualification spot.

He produced a confident ride in the final to win his second gold medal.

Further down the field, Americans Nick Baumgartner and Mick Dierdorff collided with Australian Alex Pullin.

Sochi silver medallist Nikolay Olyunin was also involved in the incident and could not finish the race because of injury.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Winter Olympics on the BBC

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired