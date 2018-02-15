Winter Olympics: Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot set world record to win gold

Media playback is not supported on this device What a turnaround! Savnchenko & Massot win pairs gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot broke their own world record to claim pairs figure skating gold at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

They had been fourth overnight after Massot completed a double instead of a triple salchow in the short programme.

But they beat their own world record in Thursday's free skate, scoring 159.31 points for a total of 235.90.

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China claimed silver on 235.47, with Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford third.

After waiting anxiously for three more pairs to complete their free skate routines, 34-year-old Savchenko, who finally won her first Olympic title at her fifth Games, wept when the gold medal was confirmed.

Savchenko won two Olympic bronze medals with former partner Robin Szolkowy.

North Korea's Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik finished 13th overall after a personal best score of 124.23 points in the free skate.

Their total of 193.63 points overall was also a personal best.