Winter Olympics: Johannes Thingnes Bo wins 20km individual biathlon for Norway

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Bo had only managed 31st in the 10km sprint and 21st in the 12.5km pursuit in Pyeongchang

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Bo produced a superb skiing display to win the men's Olympic 20km individual biathlon.

Bo missed two of his 20 shots in the four rounds of shooting, but did enough on the five 4km circuits to edge out Jakov Fak of Slovenia by 5.5 seconds.

Dominik Landertinger of Austria claimed the bronze, 14.2 seconds behind Bo, after matching Fak's perfect efforts in the shooting.

Defending champion martin Fourcade finished fifth after missing two shots.

Fourcade was bidding to become the first man in 46 years to defend the Olympic 20km individual biathlon title having already reclaimed his 2.5km pursuit title this week.

But Fourcade crucially missed the last two shots of his final round of shooting at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre, meaning he had two penalty minutes added to his finish time.

For former sprint, mass start and relay world champion Bo, it was his first medal in eight Olympic races having endured disappointing results in both the 10km sprint and the 12.5km pursuit in Pyeongchang.