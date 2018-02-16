Winter Olympics: Austria's Matthias Mayer wins men's super G

Media playback is not supported on this device Austria's Meyer wins gold in the men's Super G

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Austria's Matthias Mayer produced a brilliant run to win the men's super G and claim his second Winter Olympics alpine skiing gold medal.

Mayer, the downhill champion in Sochi in 2014, won in a time of one minute 24.44 seconds, with Beat Feuz of Switzerland second and defending champion Kjetil Jansrud of Norway third.

Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal could only manage fifth meaning he missed out on a historic 'speed double', a day after winning the downhill.

Mayer's father is former alpine ski racer Helmut Mayer, who won Olympic silver in this event in Caglary 1988

Mayer's win break's Norway's dominance in men's Olympic super G, which stretches back to 2002.

Hermann Maier of Austria was the last man from outside Norway to win the event, at Nagano in 1998.