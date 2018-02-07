Winter Olympics 2018: Katie Ormerod to compete despite fractured wrist

Katie Ormerod
Katie Ormerod claimed slopestyle bronze at the X Games in 2017
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod will compete in the Winter Olympics despite fracturing a wrist in training.

The 20-year-old, who will compete in the slopestyle and big air events, came off a rail during slopestyle practice at Phoenix Park in Pyeongchang,.

The Winter Olympics run from 9 to 25 February and the slopestyle qualifier takes place in South Korea on Sunday.

A Team GB spokeswoman told BBC Sport that Ormerod has a "minor fracture to her left wrist".

She became the first Briton to win a World Cup big air gold in Moscow last year, while she took slopestyle bronze at the 2017 X Games.

Big air makes its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang.

Katie Ormerod
Katie Ormerod showed off her cast on Instagram

