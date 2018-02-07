BBC Sport - Strobe glasses are helping improve athlete performance
Strobe glasses are helping improve athlete performance
- From the section Winter Olympics
US athletes are using Vima strobe glasses to increase in performance in strengthening skiers' non-dominant eye.
The glasses flicker between opaque and clear. They can reduce vision in both eyes by showing action intermittently or blocking out vision in one eye.
Since using them there has been increase in performance in strengthening skiers' non-dominant eye.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired