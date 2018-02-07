BBC Sport - Strobe glasses are helping improve athlete performance

Strobe glasses are helping improve athlete performance

US athletes are using Vima strobe glasses to increase in performance in strengthening skiers' non-dominant eye.

The glasses flicker between opaque and clear. They can reduce vision in both eyes by showing action intermittently or blocking out vision in one eye.

Since using them there has been increase in performance in strengthening skiers' non-dominant eye.

