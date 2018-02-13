Winter Olympics: Kjeld Nuis wins speed skating gold for dominant Dutch

Patrick Roest, Kjeld Nuis and Kim Min-seok claimed the medals at Gangneung Oval

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Kjeld Nuis edged out fellow Dutchman Patrick Roest by 0.85 seconds to win 1500m speed skating gold at the Winter Olympics.

World champion Nuis finished in one minute 44.01 seconds at Gangneung Oval on his Olympic debut.

South Korea's Kim Min-seok, 18, won bronze, 0.92 seconds adrift of Nuis.

"I can't even describe the feeling, it's really weird. I have to calm down just a little. I'm OK, I'm really, really happy," Nuis, 28, said.

The Dutch have now won all four speed skating gold medals so far in South Korea and currently hold all speed skating Olympic titles.

On Monday, Ireen Wust became the most successful Dutch Olympian of all time when she won the women's 1500m speed skating title.