Winter Olympics: Chloe Kim wins halfpipe gold medal for United States

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

American snowboard sensation Chloe Kim produced a brilliant performance to take gold in the women's halfpipe.

The 17-year-old won with a score of 98.25 on her final run with China's Jiayu Liu taking silver and United States' Arielle Gold winning bronze.

Kim had already secured gold with her first run score but improved to win by eight-and-a-half-points.

Kim is one of the stars of the Games and a favourite with the home fans due to her South Korean parents.

More to follow