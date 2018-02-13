Winter Olympics: Natalie Geisenberger wins luge gold in German one-two

Natalie Geisenberger scored the fastest time across all four runs

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger took gold following a dominant display in the women's singles luge.

The 30-year-old beat compatriot Dajana Eitberger to the top spot while Canada's Alex Gough won bronze to become her country's first female luge medallist.

Geisenberger's gold was Germany's fifth in the Winter Olympics so far.

Germany's one-two came after a mistake by defending champion Felix Loch cost him a gold medal in the men's singles.

It was a nailbiting finish for Gough - who sat in second place with two riders left - but Germany's Tatjana Huefner had a disappointing run and failed to make the top three.

That meant Gough was guaranteed a medal when defending champion Geisenberger took to the ice.

All Geisenberger had to do was deliver a perfect run and that was what she did - finishing in style to pick up her fourth Olympic medal.