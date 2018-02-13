Winter Olympics: Russian pair win mixed curling bronze for Team OAR

OAR's Anastasia Bryzgalova
Bryzgalova and Krushelnitckii were comfortable winners in the bronze medal match
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

The Olympics Athletes from Russia won their third medal of the Games with bronze in the curling mixed doubles.

The OAR pair of Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii beat Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten 8-4.

The medal is the first in mixed curling with the event making its Winter Olympics debut in Pyeongchang.

Canada and Switzerland will compete in the gold-medal match later on Tuesday at 11:05 GMT.

