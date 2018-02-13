Winter Olympics: Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Stina Nilsson claim sprint classic gold

From the section

Sweden's Stina Nilsson won a bronze medal in the team sprint in Sochi 2014

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Sweden's Stina Nilsson claimed the sprint classic gold medals at the Winter Olympics.

World Cup leader Klaebo beat Federico Pellegrino of Italy by 1.34 seconds.

Nilsson was equally impressive in the women's event, beating defending champion Maiken Caspersen Falla from Norway by 3.03 seconds.

Falla was bidding to become the first athlete to defend the Olympic title in this cross-country skiing event.

Alexander Bolshunov, an Olympic Athletes from Russia, claimed the men's bronze, with compatriot Yulia Belorukova third in the women's event.

Great Britain's Andrew Young failed to advance from the time trial qualifier after finishing 45th out of 79.