Winter Olympics: Skater Ireen Wust breaks records with 1500m gold

Ireen Wust
Ireen Wust produced a superb finish to win her fifth Olympic title
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Ireen Wust became the most successful Dutch Olympian of all time as she won the women's 1500m speed skating title at the Pyeongchang Games.

It was her 10th Games medal which also meant she became the most successful Olympic speed skater.

The 31-year-old posted a time of one minute 54.35 seconds but had to wait for six more skaters to race before she could celebrate.

Japan's Miho Takagi took silver and the Netherlands' Marrit Leenstra was third.

More to follow.

