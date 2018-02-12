Winter Olympics: Mikael Kingsbury wins moguls gold for Canada

Kingsbury could only finish third at last year's World Championship in Spain

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

World number one Mikael Kingsbury held his nerve to win Olympic gold for Canada in the men's moguls.

The 25-year-old, who won silver four years ago in Sochi, scored 86.63 with an impressive run in the six-man final.

Kingsbury had dominated the sport over the past four years and his victory gave Canada their second gold at Pyeongchang.

Australian Matt Graham won silver with 82.57 while Japanese 20-year-old Daichi Hara took bronze with 82.19.

It is the third Olympics in a row that a Canadian man has won the event after Alexandre Bilodeau topped the podium in 2014 and 2010.