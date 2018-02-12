Winter Olympics: German Laura Dahlmeier becomes first woman to win biathlon's sprint-pursuit double

From the section

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Laura Dahlmeier became a double Olympic champion after winning the women's 10km pursuit in Pyeongchang.

The German biathlete, 24, had a 24-second head-start after winning the 7.5km sprint event on day one.

And she became the first woman to complete the Olympic sprint-pursuit double after winning in a time of 30 minutes 35.3 seconds.

Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina was 29.4 seconds behind, beating Anais Bescond of France for the silver medal.