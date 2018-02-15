Winter Olympics: Mikaela Shiffrin wins giant slalom gold in Pyongchang

Mikaela Shiffrin (centre) has now won two Olympic gold medals

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

American star Mikaela Shiffrin won giant slalom gold in the first of her five events at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The 22-year-old, who is also set to race in the super-G, downhill, combined and slalom, finished 0.39 seconds ahead of Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel.

Shiffin, slalom gold medallist at Sochi 2014, is expected to challenge for a record four golds in South Korea.

Italy's Federica Brignone took bronze, almost half a second behind Shiffrin.

Shiffrin dropped to her knees and sobbed with joy when victory was confirmed.