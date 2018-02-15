Winter Olympics: Mikaela Shiffrin wins giant slalom gold in Pyongchang

Ragnhild Mowinckel, Mikaela Shiffrin and Federica Brignone
Mikaela Shiffrin (centre) has now won two Olympic gold medals
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

American star Mikaela Shiffrin won giant slalom gold in the first of her five events at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The 22-year-old, who is also set to race in the super-G, downhill, combined and slalom, finished 0.39 seconds ahead of Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel.

Shiffin, slalom gold medallist at Sochi 2014, is expected to challenge for a record four golds in South Korea.

Italy's Federica Brignone took bronze, almost half a second behind Shiffrin.

Shiffrin dropped to her knees and sobbed with joy when victory was confirmed.

