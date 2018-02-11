Winter Olympics: Dutch skater Sven Kramer clinches third straight 5,000m gold
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Dutch speed skater Sven Kramer set a new Olympic record to secure a hat-trick of titles in the men's 5,000m.
Kramer, 31, looked comfortable in his heat and went ahead of the pace set by Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen with four laps to go.
He maintained his advantage to finish in six minutes 9.76 seconds.
Bloemen, a former team-mate of Kramer before switching nationality in 2015, was 1.85 seconds back with bronze going to Norway's Sverre Lunde Pedersen.
Bloemen and Pedersen could only be separated by two-thousands of a second after they fought out a tremendous battle in their heat.