Winter Olympics: Dutch skater Sven Kramer clinches third straight 5,000m gold

Kramer is one of the stars of his sport and now has four Olympic golds to his name

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Dutch speed skater Sven Kramer set a new Olympic record to secure a hat-trick of titles in the men's 5,000m.

Kramer, 31, looked comfortable in his heat and went ahead of the pace set by Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen with four laps to go.

He maintained his advantage to finish in six minutes 9.76 seconds.

Bloemen, a former team-mate of Kramer before switching nationality in 2015, was 1.85 seconds back with bronze going to Norway's Sverre Lunde Pedersen.

Bloemen and Pedersen could only be separated by two-thousands of a second after they fought out a tremendous battle in their heat.