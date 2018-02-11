Winter Olympics: Simen Hegstad Kruger wins skiathlon gold in Norway 1-2-3

Simen Hegstad Kruger (bib number 7) broke his poles while colliding with Denis Spitsov (16) and Andrey Larkov (11)

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Norway's Simen Hegstad Kruger made a remarkable fightback to win gold in the men's skiathlon.

Kruger, 24, was last and had to replace his poles after colliding with two other athletes in a congested start.

Yet he managed to take the lead during the penultimate lap and raced clear to win in one hour 16 minutes 20 seconds.

Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Hans Christer Holund made it a Norwegian 1-2-3 while Team GB's Andrew Musgrave claimed seventh place.

Kruger finished eight seconds clear of Sundby, the 2014 bronze medallist, while OAR athlete Denis Spitsov came fourth after also being involved in the collision.

The men's 15km + 15km skiathlon is a mass start cross country event in which competitors swap techniques midway through the race.

There is a pit-stop halfway through the race where athletes change skis and poles to go from classic to free technique.

The men's event features eight laps of a 3.75km course and Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo led at the change-over, with Kruger 15.2 seconds behind in 14th.

Sundby and Holund led at the end of laps five and six, but by the 24.75km mark Kruger had taken the lead, with Musgrave second.

Kruger then opened up a 22-second lead early in the final lap and that was enough for him to secure his first Olympic medal.

Callum Smith, the other Brit in a field of 68 starters, finished in 57th place while Ireland's Thomas Maloney Westgaard was 60th.

Strong winds disrupt day two in South Korea

The men's downhill and women's slopestyle qualification were both cancelled before athletes took to the snow

While the men's slopestyle event was completed, women's qualifying was cancelled before an athlete was able to complete a run because of strong winds.

As a result all athletes have progressed into Monday's final, which begins at 01:00 GMT, and will compete in two runs rather than three.

The weather had earlier caused the postponement of the men's downhill, one of the major events in the Games.

The downhill will now take place on Thursday at 02:00 GMT with Austria's defending champion Matthias Mayer, Switzerland's Beat Feuz and Norwegian veteran Aksel Lund Svindal among the contenders.

Remaining medal events on day two

07:00-09:15: Speed skating - men's 5,000m final

09:50-12:35: Luge - men's final runs

10:30-11:00 & 12:00-14:30: Moguls - women's final

11:15-12:55: Biathlon - men's 10km sprint

Other news lines on day two

Comments made by Semen Elistratov are being investigated by Olympic officials after they appeared to break the rules about making political statements. Elistratov, competing for Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), dedicated his speed skating medal to Russian athletes excluded from the Games.

Officials now know the problem behind the cyber attack during the opening ceremony - but haven't revealed what it was

The spectator seating had to be rearranged on day one to allow North Korean cheerleaders to sit together