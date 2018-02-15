Winter Olympics: Aksel Lund Svindal wins downhill gold in Pyeongchang

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Olympics: Svindal wins downhill gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal became the oldest Olympic alpine skiing champion as he held off compatriot Kjetil Jansrud to win downhill gold.

Svindal took super-G gold at Vancouver 2010 but finished a disappointing fourth when favourite for the downhill at Sochi 2014.

However, the 35-year-old finished 0.12 seconds ahead of Jansrud with Swiss world champion Beat Feuz third.

"It feels pretty good. I'm extremely happy," said Svindal.

"I think the record is a thing you think about after but right now it's just the emotions when you cross the finish line and you see that you're ahead and that's bigger than any record."

Svindal tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a crash in January 2016 and only won his first World Cup downhill race since then in December.

Defending champion Matthias Mayer finished seventh. The Austrian was a surprise winner in Sochi four years ago, clinching gold despite never finishing higher than fifth in a World Cup downhill before.