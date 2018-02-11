Winter Olympics: Snowboarder Red Gerard wins United States's first gold in Pyeongchang
Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Teenager Red Gerard snatched a dramatic gold medal in the men's slopestyle to win the United States' first gold of the Pyeongchang Games.
The 17-year-old scored 87.16 on his final run with just four other athletes left to complete their third run.
Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris took silver and bronze respectively.
Jamie Nicholls, Billy Morgan and Rowan Coultas all fell in qualifying on Saturday meaning there were no Britons in the final.
Gerard made mistakes in his first two runs but produced a clean final effort which was well rewarded by the judges.
He was just 13 when Sage Kotsenburg won slopestyle gold for the US at the 2014 Games in Sochi.
Until the late stages of the final run it had looked like McMorris would take an emotional gold medal, less than 12 months after a near-fatal crash.
Last March he suffered a fractured jaw, left arm, pelvis and ribs, ruptured spleen and a collapsed lung after colliding with a tree when snowboarding and led with a score of 85.20 from his second run.
Parrot almost climbed to the top of the standings with an excellent final run of the competition but had to settle for silver with a score of 86.00.
Some of the finalists struggled in gusty conditions, particularly in the first run, on the same day the men's downhill event was postponed due to high winds.
Brit-watch on day two:
- 04:30-06:35: GB's Aimee Fuller will begin her bid for slopestyle success in the qualification round at the Phoenix Snow Park.
- 06:15-08:10: Cross-country skier Andrew Musgrave is competing in his third Olympics, but first since becoming a World Cup medal-winner. The men's 15km + 15km skiathlon is likely to serve as a warm-up to his strongest 15km freestyle event on day seven. Callum Smith, who was 62nd in the event at Sochi 2014, will also race skiathlon.
- 09:50-12:35: Adam 'AJ' Rosen will be looking to better the 16th place luge finishes he achieved at Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010, while 20-year-old Rupert Staudinger will look to show his potential before a medal bid in 2022.
