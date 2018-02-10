Winter Olympics: Netherlands dominate 3,000m speed skating

Carlijn Achtereekte
Carlijn Achtereekte celebrates her time after beating Poland's Karolina Bosiek in the paired race
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

The Netherlands have won all three medals in the women's 3,000m speed skating at the Pyeongchang Games.

Carlijn Achtereekte beat defending Olympic and world champion Ireen Wust to take gold, while Antoinette de Jong took bronze.

Achtereekte led with a time of three minutes 59.21 seconds from race five to claim her first Olympic medal.

German veteran Claudia Pechstein, competing in her seventh Olympic Games, finished in ninth.

There was no British interest in the long-track speed skating.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Winter Olympics on the BBC

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired