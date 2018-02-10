Winter Olympics: Lim Hyo-jun wins 1500m gold for hosts South Korea

Lim was making his Olympic debut in front of a home crows

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Lim Hyo-jun gave hosts South Korea their first gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics with victory in the 1500m short-track speed skating event.

The 21-year-old went to the head of the field halfway through and stayed out of trouble in the closing stages.

He finished 0.070secs clear of Dutch world record holder Sjinkie Knegt.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia earned their first medal when Semen Elistratov took bronze.

Defending champion Charles Hamelin and his Canadian team-mate Samuel Girard set the early pace but Lim and compatriot Hwang Dae-heon always looked dangerous.

Lim got to the head of affairs and it was only Knegt who threw down a challenge, but the home star held his nerve to triumph and set a new Olympic record of two minutes 10.485 seconds.