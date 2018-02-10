Winter Olympics: Sweden's Charlotte Kalla wins first gold medal of Pyeongchang 2018

Charlotte Kalla won her third gold and her sixth Olympic medal overall

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla won the women's skiathlon to secure the first gold medal of Pyeongchang 2018.

The 30-year-old beat defending champion Marit Bjoergen by 7.8 seconds but the Norwegian still became the most decorated female Winter Olympian of all time.

Bjoergen's silver means that the 37-year-old now has a total of 11 medals.

Kalla won in a time of 40:44.9 to claim her third Olympic gold medal, while Finland's Krista Parmakoski was third.

Skiathlon is a mass start 15km cross country event in which competitors have to swap techniques midway through the race.

There is a pit-stop halfway through the race where athletes change skis and poles to go from classic to free technique.

Kalla, Bjoergen and Norwegian Heidi Weng were on the podium at Sochi 2014 and at the halfway point only 3.3 seconds separated them in the top four.

But Kalla had broken clear by the 12.5km mark and, by 13.5km, she had opened up an unassailable lead of almost 10 seconds.

Bjoergen moved one medal ahead of fellow cross country skiers Stefania Belmondo, from Italy, and Russian Raisa Smetanina.

She could surpass the overall medal record held by compatriot Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, who has won 13 medals, during the rest of the cross-country skiing events at Pyeongchang.

Parmakoski, 27, finished 10.1 seconds behind Kalla to claim her third Olympic medal while Team GB's Annika Taylor was last of the finishers in 60th position.

