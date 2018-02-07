BBC Sport - The virtual reality of skiing with team USA
The virtual reality of skiing with team USA
- From the section Winter Olympics
It may sound like science fiction, but US skiers have been using virtual reality and headphones that zap the brain, to gain a competitive edge at this year's Winter Olympics.
US Ski team high performance director Troy Taylor told BBC Sport about the cutting edge and innovative technology the team has used as they go for gold in Pyeongchang.
