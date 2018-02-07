BBC Sport - The virtual reality of skiing with team USA

The virtual reality of skiing with team USA

It may sound like science fiction, but US skiers have been using virtual reality and headphones that zap the brain, to gain a competitive edge at this year's Winter Olympics.

US Ski team high performance director Troy Taylor told BBC Sport about the cutting edge and innovative technology the team has used as they go for gold in Pyeongchang.

Top videos

Video

The virtual reality of skiing with team USA

Video

Reasons to look forward to the Winter Olympics

Video

‘The rat in my head that won't stop’

Video

'Lovely goal' - Carroll curls in Swansea's seventh

Video

Highlights: Swansea City 8-1 Notts County

Video

Henderson sets up potential Spurs tie for Rochdale

Video

Highlights: Rochdale 1-0 Millwall

Video

Highlights: Birmingham City 1-4 Huddersfield Town (aet)

Video

Millennials watch old GB Winter Olympics moments

Video

In with the fans at historic Super Bowl

Video

Conte can't explain Chelsea defeat

Video

'My mum hates my lip tattoo' - skier Cheshire's ink addiction

Video

Munich air crash changed my life - Sir Bobby Charlton

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Beechcroft pitch

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired