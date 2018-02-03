BBC Sport - Figure skater Mirai Nagasu: 'I'm all about Team USA'
Figure skater Nagasu on bouncing back from 2014 disappointment
- From the section Winter Olympics
American figure skater Mirai Nagasu talks about wanting to make her country proud in Pyeongchang, four year after her controversial omission from the 2014 Sochi Olympics team.
