BBC Sport - Olympic speed skating star discusses his difficult path to the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Olympic speed skater who overcame a motorbike crash & stroke
Winter Olympics
Canadian four-time Olympic speed skating medallist Denny Morrison talks about overcoming a motorcycle crash and a stroke to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
