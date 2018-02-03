BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Peter Prevc, the first ski jumper to jump over 250m

Meet the first ski jumper to jump over 250m

Meet Peter Prevc, the first ski jumper to jump over 250m, who has the expectations of Slovenia on his shoulders at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

WATCH MORE: From death threats to autographs - speed skater Christie's South Korean turnaround

Watch live coverage of the Winter Olympics across BBC TV, website, app and Red Button services.

Top videos

Video

Meet the first ski jumper to jump over 250m

Video

Stunning Evans try completes Wales' dominant victory

Video

Highlights: Wales 34-7 Scotland

Video

Gatland had feeling Wales would 'batter' Scotland

Video

Cats, Coffee & Ed Sheeran: The 'important' Six Nations questions

Video

Osi & Jason's three-minute Super Bowl guide

Video

City were 'outstanding' against Burnley - Guardiola

Video

Reds had to breakdown Huddersfield's 'Berlin Wall' - Mourinho

Video

Can England make Six Nations history?

Video

Extended interview: Pochettino on life outside football

Video

Norrie produces stunning comeback - his five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Backheels - taking the mickey or clever deception?

Video

From death threats to autographs - speed skater Christie's South Korean turnaround

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired