BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Ayumu Hirano, Japan's snowboarding superstar
Meet Japan's teenage snowboarding superstar
- From the section Winter Olympics
Japan's Ayumu Hirano, 19, is hoping to go one step-better than his silver medal in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, which he achieved at the age of 15, by taking the gold in the snowboard halfpipe event.
WATCH MORE: 'It's gold or bust' for USA women's ice hockey team
Watch live coverage of the Winter Olympics across BBC TV, website, app and Red Button services.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired