BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: USA ice hockey player Hilary Knight describes 'gold or bust' pressure
'It's gold or bust' for USA women's ice hockey team
- From the section Winter Olympics
USA ice hockey player Hilary Knight describes the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang as "gold or bust" for the women's team.
WATCH MORE: From death threats to autographs - speed skater Christie's turnaround
Watch live coverage of the Winter Olympics across BBC TV, website, app and Red Button services.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired