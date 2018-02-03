BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: USA ice hockey player Hilary Knight describes 'gold or bust' pressure

'It's gold or bust' for USA women's ice hockey team

USA ice hockey player Hilary Knight describes the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang as "gold or bust" for the women's team.

