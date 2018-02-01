BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: 'We're all goofballs' - meet Nigeria's bobsleigh team

'We're all goofballs' - Nigeria's historic bobsleigh team

Nigeria's women's bobsleigh team will make history in Pyeongchang this month as they become the first Nigerians - and the first African sled - to compete at a Winter Olympics.

READ MORE: Nigerian women set for bobsleigh history

