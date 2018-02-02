Winter Olympics: Day-by-day guide to Pyeongchang 2018

Media playback is not supported on this device The Fearless are here - Winter Olympics on the BBC

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Date: 9-25 February

The Summer Games may provide more medal events, but there's something rather special about the Winter Olympics.

Where else will you see athletes reach speeds closing in on 100mph, throw themselves from heights of up to 90 metres and endure the brutality of travelling 50km cross country on skis?

They all combine to provide 18 days of almost magical sporting endeavour, and after the Russian doping scandal cast the darkest of shadows over Sochi 2014, the Olympic movement is in need of a little sparkle.

But who will be the stars in South Korea?

Where will shocks and inspirational stories come from, and can the biggest ever British Winter Olympic team achieve a record haul of five or more medals?

This page provides a guide to what are expected to be the highlights of Pyeongchang 2018 for both Team GB and other leading nations.

All times are scheduled start times, in GMT.

Thursday, 8 February - day minus-one

Medal events: none

As with the Summer Olympics, because of the sheer size of the sports programme the first competitive action actually takes place before the official start to the Games.

Remember the #LoveCurling craze that went viral four years ago? Well, mixed curling - featuring one woman and one man per team - could give the sport another huge popularity boost.

It's the first time that mixed events will feature at a Winter Olympics - outside of the traditional figure skating and luge team competitions - and as they are a new favourite of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) many more could appear in future Games.

The eight-strong line-up of nations - which does not include Great Britain after an agonising qualification defeat - will have the honour of being the first to compete at Pyeongchang and begin their campaigns at 08:35 local time - which is still 7 February at 23:35 GMT in UK (live on BBC Red Button and online).

Spare a thought for the ski jumpers taking part in the men's individual normal hill qualification round - the only other action of this day.

Those who miss out on a place in the final (on day one) will be eliminated more than 24 hours before the opening ceremony has even taken place - although the majority will be expected to return for the large hill event on day eight.

Friday, 9 February - day zero

Medal events: none

00:00-06:00: Opening ceremony - Live on BBC One, BBC Red Button and online

This is the day the Winter Olympics officially begin, but Team GB appearances will be limited to the opening ceremony.

One of the most significant moments of the ceremony is likely to be when the teams from South Korea and North Korea march together behind a "unified Korea" flag - something they last did at Turin 2006.

This agreement was achieved following the first high-level talks between the two nations for two years.

02:45-03:30: With no GB athletes in the mixed curling or figure skating team event, the nearest thing to a British competitor will come in men's moguls qualification, where 24-year-old Ben Cavet is in action. Born in Kent, he moved to France when he was 10 and opted to compete for his adopted nation in 2012 after failing to secure UK Sport funding.

He was eighth at Sochi 2014, but has since gone on to become a World Championship silver medallist and will be seeking a podium finish when the event concludes on day three.

Saturday, 10 February - day one

Medal events: Five

07:15-08:20: Cross country skiing - women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon

Cross country skiing - women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon 10:00-13:00 (tbc): Short-track speed skating - men's 1500m

Short-track speed skating - men's 1500m 11:00-12:50: Long-track speed skating - women's 3,000m

Long-track speed skating - women's 3,000m 11:15-12:45: Biathlon - women's 7.5km sprint

Biathlon - women's 7.5km sprint 12:35-14:20: Ski Jumping - men's normal hill individual final

Great Britain's triple world short-track speed skating champion Elise Christie will be in action on day one

Brit-watch:

10:00-12:50: Triple world champion Elise Christie begins her bid to finally land an Olympic title with the 500m heats.

Triple world champion Elise Christie begins her bid to finally land an Olympic title with the 500m heats. Short-track speed skating team-mates Charlotte Gilmartin and Kathryn Thomson will also race in the 500m heats at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

10:00-12:30: Sochi Olympians Jamie Nicholls and Billy Morgan compete in snowboard slopestyle qualification.

Sochi Olympians Jamie Nicholls and Billy Morgan compete in snowboard slopestyle qualification. 11:15-12:45: Biathlete Amanda Lightfoot contests the 7.5km event.

Biathlete Amanda Lightfoot contests the 7.5km event. 10:10-13:20: British sliders will return to an Olympic luge track for the first time since Vancouver 2010 with Adam 'AJ' Rosen and Rupert Staudinger competing in the opening runs.

British sliders will return to an Olympic luge track for the first time since Vancouver 2010 with Adam 'AJ' Rosen and Rupert Staudinger competing in the opening runs. 07:15-08:20: Cross country skier Annika Taylor, who has dual British-American citizenship, makes her GB Olympic debut in the women's 15km skiathlon.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

Cross country:

07:15-08:20: The first medals of the 2018 Winter Olympics will be awarded at the Alpensia cross country skiing centre where Norway's Marit Bjoergen is a strong favourite to secure victory in the women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon.

The 'Iron Lady' is the reigning world and Olympic champion in the event and looking to secure a seventh Olympic title, but countrywoman Heidi Weng took bronze in Sochi 2014 and is in career-best form.

Short track:

10:00-13:00: The surprise absence of South Korea-born Russian six-time Olympic champion Viktor Ahn is a boost for the host nation in the 1500m.

The battle between their 1500m world champion Sin Da-woon and overall world champion Seo Yi-ra is likely to be one of the highlights of the Games.

Ski jumping:

12:35-14:20: Double world champion Stefan Kraft will be looking to add his name to Austria's roll call of Olympic gold medallists in the normal hill event.

Speed skating:

10:00-13:00: Meanwhile, the Dutch - the dominant force in Olympic long-track speed skating history - could begin another gold medal rush on the opening day in the women's 3,000m.

The four-time champion Ireen Wust won the titles at Turin 2006 and Sochi 2014 and secured her 12th world crown last February - and two further honours in Pyeongchang will make her the sport's most decorated Olympic medallist.

Fellow Dutchwoman Antoinette de Jong and Canadian Ivanie Blondin should provide strong challenges, as could Natalya Voronina.

With no Russian team following the well-documented doping scandal, Voronina is likely to be competing under a neutral flag and would be a contender, having won her maiden 3,000m World Cup in December.

Ice hockey:

12:10-14:30: Olympic history will also be made on the opening day of the Pyeongchang Games with a first unified Korean women's team taking on Switzerland.

Defending champions Canada and Sochi's beaten finalists the USA will again be the ones to watch in the women's competition. They begin their campaigns on day two.

Did you know?

Figure skating and ice hockey were originally part of the Summer Olympics. Figure skating was included at the 1908 London Games and returned for Antwerp 1920 alongside ice hockey. Both were shifted to the Winter Olympics for the inaugural 1924 Games.

Sunday, 11 February - day two

Medal events: Seven

01:00-02:45: Snowboard - men's slopestyle

Snowboard - men's slopestyle 02:00-04:05: Alpine skiing - men's downhill

Alpine skiing - men's downhill 06:15-08:10: Cross-country skiing - men's 15km + 15km skiathlon

Cross-country skiing - men's 15km + 15km skiathlon 07:00-09:15: Speed skating - men's 5,000m final

Speed skating - men's 5,000m final 09:50-12:35: Luge - men's final runs

Luge - men's final runs 10:30-11:00 & 12:00-14:30: Moguls - women's final

Moguls - women's final 11:15-12:55: Biathlon - men's 10km sprint

Team GB snowboarder Jamie Nicholls will have an outside chance of a medal on day two

Brit-watch:

01:00-02:45: Snowboarder Jamie Nicholls helped introduce British fans to slopestyle on the opening day of Sochi 2014 and after following up his impressive sixth-place finish with more recent World Cup success, he is an outside medal contender.

Snowboarder Jamie Nicholls helped introduce British fans to slopestyle on the opening day of Sochi 2014 and after following up his impressive sixth-place finish with more recent World Cup success, he is an outside medal contender. Billy Morgan also competed in the Olympic final four years ago, but his best chance of a podium in Pyeongchang is likely to come in the Big Air event on day 15.

04:30-06:35: One of GB's best multi-medal prospects - Katie Ormerod - will begin her bid for snowboard slopestyle success in the qualification round at the Phoenix Snow Park.

One of GB's best multi-medal prospects - Katie Ormerod - will begin her bid for snowboard slopestyle success in the qualification round at the Phoenix Snow Park. Cross-country skier Andrew Musgrave is competing in his third Olympics, but first since becoming a World Cup medal-winner. The men's 15km + 15km skiathlon is likely to serve as a warm-up to his strongest 15km freestyle event on day seven.

06:15-08:10: Callum Smith, who was 62nd in the event at Sochi 2014, will also race skiathlon .

Callum Smith, who was 62nd in the event at Sochi 2014, will also race skiathlon 09:50-12:35: Adam 'AJ' Rosen will be looking to better the 16th place luge finishes he achieved at Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010, while 20-year-old Rupert Staudinger will look to show his potential before a medal bid in 2022.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

Downhill:

11:00-13:05: Although there is no British interest in the men's downhill, the traditional 'blue riband' event of the Games always proves a fascinating watch.

Matthias Mayer of Austria is the defending champion, but Switzerland's Beat Feuz took the most recent world title and Norwegian veteran Aksel Lund Svindal is looking to end his Olympic career back on the podium.

Luge:

09:50-12:35: Germany - as East, West or combined - have topped the Olympic luge medal standings at every Games bar one since the sport debuted in 1964 and few would bet against further domination in South Korea.

Their man Felix Loch is looking for a third successive men's singles title, but will be wary of Austrian world champion Wolfgang Kindl who has regularly rivalled and beaten Loch this season.

Speed skating:

07:00-09:15: With 28 world championship gold medals in addition to his three Olympic titles, Sven Kramer is without doubt the biggest name in men's speed skating.

The Dutchman is looking to secure a third-successive Olympic 5,000m crown but the rise of Netherlands-born Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen could make this his biggest challenge to date.

Bloemen caused controversy in December when - after breaking Kramer's 5,000m world record - he distastefully ripped a printed plastic strip acknowledging the previous record time off a wall before snapping it in front of live television cameras.

Moguls:

10:30-11:00 & 12:00-14:30: The USA, who are sending the largest ever Winter Olympic squad of 242 athletes to Pyeongchang, will undoubtedly be one of the strongest nations at the Games and Jaelin Kauf is among their first medal contenders.

The 21-year-old moguls skier - who has a 'Curious George' cuddly monkey that she takes with her to all events - has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season.

Snowboard slopestyle:

01:00-02:45: American Redmond Gerard leads the World Cup standings at only 17 years old, but Canadian rival Mark McMorris, who was third at Sochi 2014, could be one of the comeback stories of the Games.

He broke his jaw, arm, pelvis and ribs, ruptured his spleen and suffered a collapsed lung in a crash last March, but showed he is nearing his best again by claiming X Games bronze in January.

Day two will also see the completion of the mixed-curling group phase with four nations qualifying for the semi-finals.

Monday, 12 February - day three

Medal events: Eight

01:15-02:55 & 04:45-06:35: Alpine skiing - women's giant slalom

Alpine skiing - women's giant slalom 10:10-11:00: Biathlon - women's 10km pursuit

Biathlon - women's 10km pursuit 12:00-12:55: Biathlon - men's 12.5km pursuit

Biathlon - men's 12.5km pursuit 01:00-04:25: Figure skating - Team event conclusion

Figure skating - Team event conclusion 10:30-11:00 & 12:00-13:40: Freestyle skiing - men's moguls

Freestyle skiing - men's moguls 12:50-14:20: Ski jumping - women's normal hill individual final

Ski jumping - women's normal hill individual final 01:00-02:45: Snowboarding - women's slopestyle

Snowboarding - women's slopestyle 12:30-14:10: Speed skating - women's 1500m

Great Britain's Alex Tilley will make her Olympic debut in the women's giant slalom on day three

Brit-watch:

01:00-02:45: Snowboarder Katie Ormerod is expected to be among the leading medal contenders in the women's slopestyle event, which also features team-mate and Sochi Olympian Aimee Fuller.

Snowboarder Katie Ormerod is expected to be among the leading medal contenders in the women's slopestyle event, which also features team-mate and Sochi Olympian Aimee Fuller. 01:15-02:55 & 04:45-06:35: Skier Alex Tilley will make her Olympic debut in the women's giant slalom.

Skier Alex Tilley will make her Olympic debut in the women's giant slalom. 10:10-11:00: GB biathlete Amanda Lightfoot will compete in women's 10km pursuit.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

Snowboard slopestyle:

01:00-02:45: Britain has only ever won one Olympic medal on the snow - Jenny Jones' snowboard slopestyle bronze at Sochi 2014 - but in Katie Ormerod they have an athlete who could potentially claim two in Pyeongchang.

Four months after narrowly missing out on a place at the last Games - where she would have been competing at 15 - Ormerod became the first female snowboarder to land a double cork 1080 - three rotations with two inverted flips.

Despite suffering ligament damage and a broken back during her career, she has gone on to claim multiple podiums including World Cup gold in the Olympics' new event - Big Air - and slopestyle bronze at the 2017 X Games.

Her first shot at Olympic success comes in the slopestyle event, where the USA's reigning champion Jamie Anderson will again be a strong contender.

But 16-year-old Japanese boarder Reira Iwabuchi could be one of the teenage breakout stars of the Games, having only finished outside of the podium positions once since making her World Cup debut this season.

Giant slalom:

01:15-02:55 & 04:45-06:35: Day three will be the first opportunity to witness American skiing sensation Mikaela Shiffrin at the 2018 Games.

Giant slalom gold at Sochi 2014 made her the youngest ever Olympic champion in the event and, in the years since, she has developed into a serious multi-event medal prospect.

Speed skating:

12:30-14:10: Will this be the day that Ireen Wust becomes the most successful speed skater in Olympic history?

Assuming the Dutchwoman has claimed a medal in the 5,000m on day one, another here would put her top of the all-time list with 10 medals - ahead of Germany's retired skater Claudia Pechstein, who has nine.

Moguls:

10:30-11:00 & 12:00-13:40: GB-born French moguls skier Ben Cavet will hope to be in a position to better world silver and land his first Olympic honour in the men's moguls final.

Tuesday, 13 February - day four

Medal events: Nine (eight golds)

02:30-04:10 & 06:00-07:25: Alpine skiing - men's combined

Alpine skiing - men's combined 08:30-09:45 & 11:00-13:00: Cross country skiing - men's and women's individual classic

Cross country skiing - men's and women's individual classic 00:05-02:00: Curling - mixed doubles bronze-medal match

Curling - mixed doubles bronze-medal match 11:05-13:20: Curling - mixed doubles gold-medal match

Curling - mixed doubles gold-medal match 10:30-12:55: Luge - women's final runs

Luge - women's final runs 10.00-12.11: Short-track speed skating - women's 500m

Short-track speed skating - women's 500m 01:00-02:40: Snowboarding - women's halfpipe

Snowboarding - women's halfpipe 11:00-12:45: Speed skating - men's 1500m

Great Britain's Andrew Young will line up for his third Olympics in the cross country event on day four

Brit-watch:

10.00-12.11: Triple world champion Elise Christie bids for short-track speed skating gold in the women's 500m and could be joined in the final by team-mates Charlotte Gilmartin and Kathryn Thomas.

Triple world champion Elise Christie bids for short-track speed skating gold in the women's 500m and could be joined in the final by team-mates Charlotte Gilmartin and Kathryn Thomas. 10:26-10.54 : Team-mates Farrell Treacy and Joshua Cheetham will both make their Olympic debuts in the 1,000m qualification rounds.

Team-mates Farrell Treacy and Joshua Cheetham will both make their Olympic debuts in the 1,000m qualification rounds. 08:30-09:45: Andrew Young, winner of GB's first cross country World Cup medal in 2015, lines up for his third Olympics.

Andrew Young, winner of GB's first cross country World Cup medal in 2015, lines up for his third Olympics. 11:00-13:00: Annika Taylor will compete in the cross country women's individual classic.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

Short track:

10.00-12.11: Four years since Elise Christie was disqualified in all three of her events and endured both online abuse and death threats after a collision with a South Korean skater, she finally has the chance to write a happier chapter in Olympic history.

Pyeongchang 2018 will be Christie's third Games and, having used therapy to overcome the emotional struggles that plagued her after Sochi, she enters these Olympics with genuine medal potential at all three distances.

The Scot is the current world champion and world record holder over 500m, but knows the home crowd will be against her in the sport's spiritual home.

Seven-time world champion Choi Min-jeong currently leads the World Cup standings in all three distances, while fellow South Korean Shim Suk-hee - a winner of three medals at Sochi 2014 - is another strong rival.

Snowboarding:

01:00-02:40: The women's snowboard halfpipe final is widely expected to be a breakthrough moment for Chloe Kim.

The 17-year-old US rider, who has South Korean parents, has been dubbed women's snowboarding's answer to legendary double Olympic champion Shaun White.

In 2016 Kim not only became a double Youth Olympic gold medallist but also the first woman to score a perfect 100 in competition, and has gone on to secure three X Games golds.

There will be no British interest in the men's snowboard halfpipe, but the international cast list should make the qualification round a spectacular event, with two-time champion White and Japan's World Cup leader Yuto Totsuka among those in action.

Luge:

10:30-12:55: As in men's luge, Germany are the nation to beat in the women's field with Natalie Geisenberger the overwhelming favourite to defend her singles crown.

Geisenberger, who turns 30 on February, has only finished outside the top two twice in 13 World Cup races this season, with team-mate Dajana Eitberger and the USA's Summer Britcher the only athletes likely to offer any kind of a challenge.

Curling:

00:05-02:00 & 11:05 & 13:20: Day four will see the conclusion of the mixed doubles competition.

Unlike the traditional male and female team events, which saw nations such as Canada and Great Britain win a large proportion of the medals at Sochi 2014, recent results suggest Switzerland and China could be leading contenders.

Wednesday, 14 February - day five

Medal events: Six

01:15-02:50 & 04:45-06:25: Alpine skiing - women's slalom

Alpine skiing - women's slalom 11:05-13:00: Biathlon - women's 15km individual

Biathlon - women's 15km individual 11:20-13:25: Luge - doubles heats one and two

Luge - doubles heats one and two 06:00-06:55 & 08:45-09:45: Nordic combined - men's individual normal hill and men's individual 10km

Nordic combined - men's individual normal hill and men's individual 10km 01:30-03:10: Snowboarding - men's halfpipe finals

Snowboarding - men's halfpipe finals 10:00: Speed skating - women's 1,000m final

Both Great Britain's men and women's curling teams will be in action on day five

Brit-watch:

00:05-03:00 & 11:05-14:00: GB men's curling team - Kyle Smith (skip), Kyle Waddle, Cammy Smith and Thomas Muirhead (plus alternate Glen Muirhead) begin against Switzerland before taking on reigning Olympic champions Canada.

GB men's curling team - Kyle Smith (skip), Kyle Waddle, Cammy Smith and Thomas Muirhead (plus alternate Glen Muirhead) begin against Switzerland before taking on reigning Olympic champions Canada. 05:05-08:00: The British women's curling team - Eve Muirhead (skip), Anna Sloan, Vicki Adams and Lauren Gray (plus alternate Kelly Schafter) open against 'Olympic athletes from Russia'.

The British women's curling team - Eve Muirhead (skip), Anna Sloan, Vicki Adams and Lauren Gray (plus alternate Kelly Schafter) open against 'Olympic athletes from Russia'. 01:15-02:50 & 04:45-06:25: Alex Tilley and Charlie Guest will compete in the women's slalom competition.

Alex Tilley and Charlie Guest will compete in the women's slalom competition. 11:05-13:00: GB biathlete Amanda Lightfoot races in the women's 15km individual event.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

Day five could be a huge one for the USA team with snowboarder Shaun White and skier Mikaela Shiffrin both hoping to secure Olympic titles.

Snowboarding:

01:30-03:10: White is the arguably the highest-profile athlete in winter sport - claiming halfpipe gold at the Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010 Games, before coming fourth at Sochi 2014.

Some doubted whether he would continue and injuries have hampered his preparations, but scoring a perfect 100 at the US team selection meet suggests he could yet return to the top of the podium.

Pulling out of the prestigious X Games - an event he has won eight times - just weeks before the Olympics in order to rest, shows just how determined the 31-year-old is to reclaim his thrown.

Alpine Skiing:

01:15-02:50 & 04:45-06:25: Shiffrin is likely to be back looking for her second title of the Games when she tackles the women's slalom course. The world champion in the event has looked unstoppable at times this season - winning six World Cup races in a row, but faltered last time out in Switzerland, which will give her rivals hope.

Curling:

00:05-03:00 & 11:05-14:00: British interest begins in a big way, with the Team GB men - Olympic silver medallists in 2014 - taking on world bronze medallists Switzerland and reigning Olympic champions Canada in their opening two fixtures.

The GB line-up is completely changed from four years ago with Kyle Smith now skipping the team, which includes two brothers of women's skip Eve Muirhead - Thomas, and Glen, who is an alternate.

Their form - under two different skips - had been so poor since Sochi that 12 months ago they would have been written off as medal hopes, but boosted by European silver in November they could be contenders again.

05:05-08:00: The GB women, who begin their campaign against 'Olympic Athletes from Russia', will be hoping to better their result from four years ago with Muirhead, who is leading the team for a second Games in a row - insisting they've "had enough of finishing third".

They won last year's European Championships and will be among the favourites for the top honour in Pyeongchang.

Did you know?

When the Muirhead brothers aren't sliding on ice, they spend their time shearing sheep in Perthshire, Scotland.

Ice Hockey:

00:10-14:30: For the first time since the 1994 Games, the men's ice hockey will not feature players from the NHL - ruling out the world's biggest talents.

Defending champions Canada and the USA are unsurprisingly the worst hit, but even the 'Olympic athletes from Russia' line-up will be missing superstar Alex Ovechkin.

That said, their domestic league is the second strongest in the world and despite the sanctions on the nation following the state-sponsored doping scandal they could be among the favourites for gold.

They open the men's tournament against Slovakia (time tbc), before the USA face Slovenia.

Nordic combined:

06:00-06:55 & 08:45-09:45: Day five will also see the first medals awarded in the male-only Nordic combined event which sees competitors complete in ski jumping and cross country disciplines.

Germany's Johannes Rydzek took all four gold medals - a first in the sport - at last year's World Championships, while compatriot Eric Frenzel is the defending champion in this event.

Thursday, 15 February - day six

Medal events: Seven

02:00-04:10: Alpine skiing - men's super-G

Alpine skiing - men's super-G 11:00-13:00: Biathlon - men's 20km individual

Biathlon - men's 20km individual 06:30-08:15: Cross country skiing - women's 10km free

Cross country skiing - women's 10km free 01:30-04:55: Figure skating - pairs free skating

Figure skating - pairs free skating 12:30-13:45: Luge - team relay

Luge - team relay 04:30-06:00: Snowboarding - men's snowboard cross finals

Snowboarding - men's snowboard cross finals 11:00-13:10: Speed skating - men's 10,000m final

Dom Parsons finished 10th in the men's skeleton at the 2014 Winter Olympics

Brit watch:

01:00-03:25: The men's skeleton begins with Britain's Dom Parsons lining up for his second Games and Jerry Rice making his Olympic debut.

The men's skeleton begins with Britain's Dom Parsons lining up for his second Games and Jerry Rice making his Olympic debut. 00:05-03:00 & 11:05-14:00: Britain's women's curlers face the USA and China.

Britain's women's curlers face the USA and China. 05:05-08:00: The GB men's curling team take on Japan.

The GB men's curling team take on Japan. 06:30-08:15: British cross country skier Annika Taylor will compete in her third and final event of the Games.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

Snowboard cross:

04:30-06:00: It is among the most unpredictable sports at the Winter Olympics, with medals won and lost in less than a heartbeat - just as American Lindsey Jacobellis discovered in 2014. More on her later.

It's that jeopardy and all-out head-to-head combat which makes it one of the most fascinating events to watch and Pierre Vaultier is a Frenchman who enjoys risking it all - winning Olympic gold in Sochi, just two months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

He claimed the most recent World Championship title and leads this season's World Cup standings, but Australia's Alex Pullin and Austrian Alessandro Hammerle are other strong contenders.

Men's skeleton:

01:00-03:25: Away from the British athletes and the medal-contending Latvian Dukurs brothers, a little further down the field will be two sliders making history for their respective nations.

Former sprinter Akwasi Frimpong is the first Ghanaian to qualify for the men's skeleton event, while Anthony Watson - who off the ice describes himself as an actor, musician and model - has achieved the same landmark for Jamaica, having once tried out for the USA bobsleigh team.

Cross country:

06:30-08:15: Norway's 10-time Olympic medallist - and world champion in the women's 10km free event - Marit Bjorgen will be searching for further honours in her fifth Games.

Alpine skiing:

02:00-04:10: Norway are the most dominant nation in super G, winning five of the eight Winter Olympic gold medals in the event to date, with reigning champion and ardent Liverpool fan Kjetil Jansrud one of the biggest names to look out for.

Figure skating:

01:30-04:55: China's only previous gold in the event came in the pairs at Vancouver 2010 and eight years on world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong will be attempting to repeat their compatriots' feat.

Friday, 16 February - day seven

Medal events: Five

00:30-03:10: Skeleton - men's final

Skeleton - men's final 03:15-04:15: Snowboarding - women's snowboard cross finals

Snowboarding - women's snowboard cross finals 06:00-07:50: Cross country skiing - men's 15km free

Cross country skiing - men's 15km free 11:00-12:20: Freestyle skiing - women's aerials

Freestyle skiing - women's aerials 11:00-12:30: Speed skating - women's 5,000m final

Lizzy Yarnold will be looking to make it back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the skeleton

Brit watch:

11:20-13:10: Lizzy Yarnold begins her bid to retain her Olympic crown, while team-mate Laura Deas makes her Olympic skeleton debut.

Lizzy Yarnold begins her bid to retain her Olympic crown, while team-mate Laura Deas makes her Olympic skeleton debut. 06:00-07:50: British cross country skiers Andrew Musgrave, Andrew Young and Callum Smith all compete in the men's 15km free event.

British cross country skiers Andrew Musgrave, Andrew Young and Callum Smith all compete in the men's 15km free event. 00:30-03:10: Dom Parsons and Jerry Rice in men's skeleton final runs.

Dom Parsons and Jerry Rice in men's skeleton final runs. 11:05-14:00: Britain's male curlers face European champions Sweden.

Britain's male curlers face European champions Sweden. 03:15-04:15: Team GB's most experienced Olympian at the 2018 Games - snowboarder Zoe Gillings-Brier - will bid for a first Olympic medal at the fourth attempt.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

Skeleton:

11:20-13:10: Sochi 2014 gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold begins her bid to become the first British athlete to successfully defend a Winter Olympic title. Germany's Jacqueline Lolling won four of the seven World Cup events this season with team-mate Tina Hermann also impressively consistent.

Did you know?

Nigeria's Simidele Adeagbo will be the first African woman to compete in an Olympic skeleton event when she slides in Pyeongchang.

00:30-03:10: In the men's event, Latvian legend Martins Dukurs, a silver medallist at Sochi 2014, is likely to be a leading contender again and would love to share the podium with brother Tomass, who is not quite as consistent, but cannot be totally ruled out.

He was fourth at the last Olympics and the pair are expected to be retrospectively upgraded to respective gold and bronze medals following the disqualification of Russian Aleksandr Tretyakov.

Home fans will hope that impressive slider Yun Sung-bin can become their first Winter Olympic champion in a sport away from the ice rink.

Cross country skiing:

06:00-07:50: Another Briton chasing history is Andrew Musgrave in the men's 15km event.

The nation has never won an Olympic medal in the discipline, but with Musgrave having claimed his maiden World Cup medal with bronze in December it is hoped Team GB will at least better their current highest finish of 29th.

Curling:

The British men will be looking to avenge their loss in last year's European Championship final when they take on Sweden in their fourth fixture.

Snowboard cross:

03:15-04:15: Will Pyeongchang 2018 be the Games when the sport's greatest athlete not to win Olympic gold finally claims the one crown to elude her?

Lindsey Jacobellis threw away a certain gold by showboating and finishing second at Turin 2006 and despite four subsequent world titles and 10 X Games gold medals, has failed to reach the podium at the past two Olympics.

Britain's Zoe Gillings-Brier is another hoping for a best ever result in what will be her fourth Games, but first as a mother.

The 32-year-old Isle of Man snowboarder gave birth to daughter Lea in 2016 and says she is "more motivated and confident" about success than ever, given the benefits an Olympic medal would also bring to her daughter's life.

Saturday, 17 February - day eight

Medal events: Nine

01:00-05:25: Figure skating - men's single free skating

Figure skating - men's single free skating 02:00-03:55: Alpine skiing - women's super-G

Alpine skiing - women's super-G 04:00-05:35: Freestyle skiing - women's ski slopestyle finals

Freestyle skiing - women's ski slopestyle finals 09:30-10:45: Cross country skiing - women's 4x5km relay

Cross country skiing - women's 4x5km relay 10:00-12:11: Short-track speed skating - Women's 1500m final

Short-track speed skating - Women's 1500m final 10:00-12:55: Short-track speed skating - men's 1,000m final

Short-track speed skating - men's 1,000m final 11:15-12:10: Biathlon - women's 12.5km mass start

Biathlon - women's 12.5km mass start 11:20-13:40: Skeleton - women's final heats

Skeleton - women's final heats 12:30-14:15: Ski jumping - men's large hill individual final

Triple world champion Elise Christie will compete in the 1500m short-track speed skating

Brit-watch:

11:20-13:40: Lizzy Yarnold bids to retain her Olympic crown, while team-mate Laura Deas also hopes to be in contention for a medal.

Lizzy Yarnold bids to retain her Olympic crown, while team-mate Laura Deas also hopes to be in contention for a medal. 04:00-05:35: Freestyle skiers Izzy Atkin and Katie Summerhayes bid for honours in the women's slopestyle event.

Freestyle skiers Izzy Atkin and Katie Summerhayes bid for honours in the women's slopestyle event. 10:00-12:11: Elise Christie bids for potentially a second medal of the Games in the 1500m competition and will be joined by fellow Britons Charlotte Gilmartin and Kathryn Thomson.

Elise Christie bids for potentially a second medal of the Games in the 1500m competition and will be joined by fellow Britons Charlotte Gilmartin and Kathryn Thomson. 10:00-12:55: Speed skating team-mates Farrell Treacy and Joshua Cheetham will hope to continue their participation in the men's 1,000m.

Speed skating team-mates Farrell Treacy and Joshua Cheetham will hope to continue their participation in the men's 1,000m. 00:05-1400: Curling continues - GB women face Denmark (00:05-03:00) and South Korea (11:05-14:00) .

Curling continues - GB women face Denmark and South Korea . 05:05-08:00: GB men's curling team face South Korea.

GB men's curling team face South Korea. 11:15-12:10: Biathlete Amanda Lightfoot returns for the women's 12.5km mass start.

Biathlete Amanda Lightfoot returns for the women's 12.5km mass start. 11:00-12:15: GB's first aerials skier since 1998 - Lloyd Wallace - competes in the qualification round.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

This has the potential to be the Team GB's winter version of 'Super Saturday'.

OK, it's not going to live up to those breathtaking six golds at London 2012, but given the best GB medal haul on a single day at Winter Games is two - achieved on 3 February 1924 - there is the potential for history to be made.

Skeleton:

11:20-13:40: Lizzy Yarnold may not be the dominant force she was four years ago - struggling with a back problem and debilitating vestibular condition leading to extreme motion sickness - however, she is a big-time performer.

Despite taking a year out of the sport to combat exhaustion she fought back to claim World Championship bronze last season and finished fourth at both the Olympic test event and season-ending World Cup in January.

The women's field is stacked with talent and while German duo Jacqueline Lolling and Tina Hermann are the favourites, Yarnold, former equestrian rider turned GB skeleton athlete Laura Deas and Canada's Elisabeth Vathje are among a group of sliders who could challenge for honours.

Slopestyle skiing:

04:00-05:35: Former US skier Izzy Atkin has made incredible progress as part of the British team over the last 12 months.

From being a virtually unknown skier outside of the freestyle community, World Championship, World Cup and X Games honours have made her one of Team GB's leading medal contenders.

Team-mate Katie Summerhayes was seventh in Sochi four years ago, has won major medals since those Games and is an outside contender.

Short track:

10:00-12:55: The 1500m will be Elise Christie's second medal chance at the Games.

Although she is the world champion over the distance, it is an event she has struggled with this season while nursing injuries and South Korea's Choi Min-jeong and Shim Suk-hee have dominated.

However, the 27-year-old has a plan and will hope her team-mates Charlotte Gilmartin and Kathryn Thomson can offer her some protection in the early rounds.

Aerials:

11:00-12:15: Injuries - even extremely serious ones - are far from uncommon in winter sports and in August Lloyd Wallace's Olympic dream looked over after he was placed in an induced coma following a "severe" head injury sustained in training.

Wallace - who remembers nothing of the accident - has recovered to make the Team GB line-up in one of the most captivating sports, where athletes are propelled to around 20 metres in the air.

He will hope to make the final in his Olympic debut, but among the leading medal contenders is expected to be Belarusian defending champion and world gold medallist Anton Kushnir.

Did you know?

Team GB athlete Lloyd Wallace is the fifth Olympian in his family. His parents were both aerials skiers - Jilly Curry at the 1992 and 1994 Games, Robin Wallace at the 1988 Olympics - while uncle Shaun Wallace was a cyclist in 1984 and 1996. Wallace's maternal grandfather Peter Curry also competed in the 3,000m steeplechase at the 1948 London Games.

Ice hockey:

12:10-14:30: As if there was not already enough to be excited about on the middle Saturday of the Games, the Olympic schedulers have thrown in another tasty treat - a USA v Russia showdown.

It is 38 years since the 'Miracle on Ice' when the USA upset the odds to defeat the Soviet Union - their Cold War rivals - en route to claiming gold at the 1980 Moscow Games.

The USA were again triumphant over the host nation at Sochi 2014, but neither would go on to claim a medal - something both nations are desperate to avoid at Pyeongchang.

Figure skating:

01:00-05:25: Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu bids to defend his title but the Japanese world champion has struggled with injury this season. Compatriot Shoma Uno, China's Jin Boyang and American sensation Nathan Chen will be bidding to oust him.

Did you know?

Britain has won a skeleton medal at every Games since the sport was introduced to the Olympic programme in 2002.

Sunday, 18 February - day nine

Medal events: Six

01:15-03:10 & 04:45-06:45: Alpine skiing - men's giant slalom

Alpine skiing - men's giant slalom 04:15-05:50: Freestyle skiing - men's ski slopestyle finals

Freestyle skiing - men's ski slopestyle finals 06:15-08:10: Cross country skiing - men's 4x10km relay

Cross country skiing - men's 4x10km relay 11:00-12:20: Freestyle skiing - men's aerials finals

Freestyle skiing - men's aerials finals 11:00-12:55: Speed skating - women's 500m final

Speed skating - women's 500m final 11:15-12:15: Biathlon - men's 15km mass start

James Woods suffered a hip injury during a session before he could take part in the Sochi Games in 2014

Brit-watch:

Men's ski slopestyle - X Games and World Cup winner James Woods looks for a first Olympic honour, while Youth Olympian Tyler Harding makes his senior Games debut. Heats 01:15-04:15 ; Final: 04:15-05:50 .

; Final: . 11:05: Men's two-man bobsleigh competition gets under way with Brad Hall piloting in a bid to boost his experience on the track before a bid for a medal in the four-man competition.

Men's two-man bobsleigh competition gets under way with Brad Hall piloting in a bid to boost his experience on the track before a bid for a medal in the four-man competition. 05:05-08:00: GB women's curlers face Sweden.

GB women's curlers face Sweden. 11:05-14:00: GB men's curling team take on Italy.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

Ski slopestyle:

Heats: 01:15-04:15; final: 04:15-05:50

Back at Sochi 2014, James Woods was seen as a leading British medal contender but a serious hip injury on the controversial slopestyle course just before the competition began hampered his preparations and he finished fifth.

Considering the level of pain he had to endure to complete his runs, it was a highly creditable result. However, Woods wants to be remembered as a winner and has claimed X Games and world medals since the last Olympics.

A broken collarbone late last year has not aided his build-up but finishing fourth in the X Games slopestyle event in late January shows he is closing in on career-best form.

The event is stacked with talent, though, and Swiss Andri Ragettli, Norwegian duo Oystein Braaten and Ferdinand Dahl and Americans Gus Kenworthy and McRae Williams are all serious contenders.

Giant slalom:

Austrian Marcel Hirscher has won everything the sport has to offer - apart from Olympic gold.

He has six world titles, and an astonishing 55 World Cup wins to his name and, at 28, is entering what should be the peak years of his career.

Strong in both the slalom and giant slalom - and more than useful in the alpine combined (previously super combined) event, his battles with defending champion Ted Ligety of the USA could be something rather special.

Bobsleigh:

The start of the men's two-man competition is likely to see a moment of reflection by athletes as they pay tribute to 2010 USA Olympic gold medal-winning bobsleigh pilot Steven Holcomb, who died in May.

It is the first Olympics since Salt Lake City in 2002 at which the USA team will not feature the five-time world champion. Following the Russian doping scandal, Holcomb is in line to have the two bronze medals claimed at Sochi 2014 posthumously upgraded to silver.

Speed skating:

The 'blink and you'll miss it' women's 500m dash is likely to see a rare break in Dutch domination of the long-track ice rink events.

The battle between world gold medallist Nao Kodaira of Japan and South Korea's two-time Olympic gold medal medallist skater Lee Sang-hwa could be a fascinating watch.

Biathlon:

Since a best individual finish of eighth in the 15km mass start event at Sochi 2014, Norwegian Johannes Bo has gone on to become a major force in the sport, winning nine world medals in the past three years.

He is ranked second in the World Cup standings for the event while elder brother Tarjei Bo - a relay gold medallist at Vancouver 2010 - is sixth.

Frenchman Martin Fourcade tops the rankings and is looking for a third Olympic gold in Pyeongchang following two titles at Sochi 2014.

Monday, 19 February - day 10

Medal events: Three

11:53: Speed skating - men's 500m final

Speed skating - men's 500m final 11:15-14:00: Bobsleigh - men's two-man final heats

Bobsleigh - men's two-man final heats 12:30-14:15: Ski jumping - men's team final

Follow GB's Katie Ormerod (pictured) and Aimee Fuller in the women's Big Air event

Brit-watch:

11:15-14:00: Brad Hall pilots the sole GB men's bobsleigh in the two-man event.

Brad Hall pilots the sole GB men's bobsleigh in the two-man event. 05:05-08:00: GB men's curling team face Denmark.

GB men's curling team face Denmark. 11:05-14:00: GB women's curling team face Switzerland.

GB women's curling team face Switzerland. 01:00: Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland compete in the ice dance short dance.

Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland compete in the ice dance short dance. 00:30-03:20: Women's Big Air qualifications - Katie Ormerod and Aimee Fuller are in action.

Women's Big Air qualifications - Katie Ormerod and Aimee Fuller are in action. 01:00: GB freestyle skiers Rowan Cheshire and Molly Summerhayes (sister of GB slopestyle skier Katie) will compete in the halfpipe qualifiers.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

There may only be three medal events on day 10, but it is likely to be one of the busiest for Great Britain, with athletes competing in six events.

Snowboarding:

00:30-03:20: All eyes will be back on the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre for the qualification rounds of the women's Big Air event, which features GB's Katie Ormerod and Aimee Fuller.

Big Air, which sees snowboarders shoot off a 49-metre ramp (kicker) and perform tricks to score points, is the new freestyle addition for Pyeongchang.

Fuller, who competed in slopestyle at Sochi 2014, has narrowly missed out on podium finishes in Big Air twice in recent seasons and will be at least hoping to reach the final on day 14.

Ormerod will head into the competition targeting a medal, having claimed multiple World Cup honours in the past two campaigns.

Figure skating:

Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland are one of sport's unluckiest duos with Buckland requiring heart surgery before the Sochi Games and Coomes shattering her kneecap in 2016.

A personal best score late last year proved a timely confidence boost and the pair will begin the two-stage event with the 'free ice dance' discipline.

Did you know?

Great Britain have been more successful at figure skating than any other Winter Olympic sport, winning a total of 15 medals, which is nine more than their second best discipline - skeleton.

Bobsleigh:

Britain's form in this season's World Cup suggests they will be nowhere near the medals in this event, which is predominantly being used to give young pilot Bradley Hall more time to learn the track before the four-man races.

Canadian pilots Justin Kripps and Chris Spring are among the favourites, but as ever with sliding sports, the Germans will be strong and in Francesco Friedrich and Nico Walther they posses recent World Cup winners.

However, do not rule out young Latvian pilot Oskars Kibermanis, who many feel is an Olympic champion in the making.

Snowboarding:

Four years ago Rowan Cheshire suffered a serious concussion on a halfpipe training run in Sochi and was ruled out of the Games.

The 22-year-old endured subsequent blows to the head in further crashes later that year and struggled with panic attacks before easing back into competition over the past 18 months.

Having reached last year's world final, Cheshire will be looking to at least repeat that at the Olympics. A World Cup medallist, if she can land her best tricks she could challenge for a medal.

Ski jumping:

Austria, Finland, Germany and Switzerland are the traditional big four ski jumping nations, but Poland are rapidly becoming a major force.

Kamil Stoch has continued to impress since his Sochi Olympic double and joined his team-mates in securing world team gold last year.

Norway also contain previous medal winners and this could be a fascinating battle between an array of talented jumpers.

Tuesday, 20 February - day 11

Medal events: Five

01:00-04:45: Figure skating - ice dance free dance

Figure skating - ice dance free dance 01:30-02:55: Freestyle skiing - women's ski halfpipe finals

Freestyle skiing - women's ski halfpipe finals 11:33: Short-track speed skating - women's 3,000m relay final

Short-track speed skating - women's 3,000m relay final 11:15-12:45: Biathlon - 2x6km women's and 2x7.5km men's mixed relay

Biathlon - 2x6km women's and 2x7.5km men's mixed relay Nordic combined - men's individual large hill (10:00-10:55) and men's individual 10km (12:45-13:45)

Pyeongchang 2018 will be Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland's third Winter Olympics

Brit-watch:

01:30-02:55: British skier Rowan Cheshire hopes to challenge for honours in the halfpipe final and team-mate Molly Summerhayes could return for GB.

British skier Rowan Cheshire hopes to challenge for honours in the halfpipe final and team-mate Molly Summerhayes could return for GB. 01:00-04:45: Figure skaters Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland will complete their competition programme with the free ice dance discipline.

Figure skaters Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland will complete their competition programme with the free ice dance discipline. 11:50-13:45: Women's bobsleigh begins, featuring GB's Mica McNeill and Mica Moore.

Women's bobsleigh begins, featuring GB's Mica McNeill and Mica Moore. 00:05-03:00: GB men's curling team face Norway.

GB men's curling team face Norway. 05:05-08:00: GB women's curling team take on Japan.

GB women's curling team take on Japan. 04:00-05:45: Murray Buchan, Peter Speight, Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon take part in the men's ski halfpipe qualifications.

Murray Buchan, Peter Speight, Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon take part in the men's ski halfpipe qualifications. 10:00-12:00: Short-track speed skater Elise Christie is back to begin her final event - the women's 1,000m - and will be joined in qualification by Charlotte Gilmartin and Kathryn Thomson.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

Remember how day 10 was one of the busiest for Team GB? Well day 11 is THE busiest with potentially 20 British athletes involved across seven events.

Figure skating:

01:00-04:45: Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland will be the first Britons in action as they look to secure a best-ever Olympic result.

The former European bronze medallists, who are trained by 1980 Olympic champion Robin Cousins in Dallas, USA, finished 20th at Vancouver 2010 and 10th at Sochi 2014.

In medal contention should be Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir who had retired after picking up silver in Sochi, but changed their minds in the hope of reclaiming the Olympic title they won in Vancouver.

Did you know?

Prior to Sochi 2014, Nick Buckland was enduring episodes where his heart rate would soar to a danger levels of 270-280 beats per minute. He had heart surgery just three months before Sochi 2014 in order to be fitted with a "reveal device" which monitors his heart rate and prevents it becoming dangerously fast.

Short-track speed skating:

10:00-12:00: The success of an Olympics can often be based around the performance of the host nation, because nothing boosts the atmosphere and excitement for an event like home grown medal-winners.

And short-track speed skating is the winter sport in which South Korea excels, with 21 of their 26 golds having come in the competition.

Their women's team produced a stunning display to claim the 3,000m crown in Sochi and a repeat of that in Pyeongchang would provide the Games with a huge boost on the penultimate night of short-track speed skating.

Bobsleigh:

11:50-13:45: In terms of performance, Mica McNeill and Mica Moore eased through qualification for the Winter Olympics, but life off the ice in the months leading into the Games was considerably more challenging.

A bizarre overspend by the national governing body saw bosses controversially decide to axe all funding support for the women's programme less than six months before the Games.

A crowdfunding campaign raised more than £41,000 for the pair, which ensured they were able to compete on the World Cup circuit and confirm their Olympic place.

The Micas proudly wear 'powered by the people' on the side of their sled and will be hoping to build on their impressive World Cup fifth place in November.

Halfpipe:

While Britain's Rowan Cheshire is an outside medal prospect, American Maddie Bowman is focused on nothing other than Olympic gold.

She claimed the title in Sochi and has won five out of six X Games superpipe titles since 2013, but fellow USA skier Brita Sigourney has looked the more consistent on the World Cup circuit of late.

Wednesday, 21 February - day 12

Medal events: Eight (seven gold)

02:00-03:50: Alpine skiing - women's downhill

Alpine skiing - women's downhill 04:15-05:55: Freestyle skiing - men's ski cross finals

Freestyle skiing - men's ski cross finals 07:40-10:00: Ice hockey - women's bronze medal final

Ice hockey - women's bronze medal final 08:00-09:30: Cross country skiing - women's team sprint free

Cross country skiing - women's team sprint free 10:00-11:20: Cross country skiing - men's team sprint free

Cross country skiing - men's team sprint free 11:00-13:50: Speed skating - women/men team pursuit finals

Speed skating - women/men team pursuit finals 11:40-14:00: Bobsleigh - women's two-person final runs

Crowdfunded athletes Mica McNeill and Mica Moore head to Pyeongchang after raising more than £40,000 to compete on the World Cup circuit

Brit-watch:

00:05-03:00: GB women's curlers take on Canada.

GB women's curlers take on Canada. 00:30-03:45: Snowboarders Billy Morgan and Jamie Nicholls return for the qualification round of their second event - Big Air.

Snowboarders Billy Morgan and Jamie Nicholls return for the qualification round of their second event - Big Air. 05:05-08:00: GB men's curling team face USA.

GB men's curling team face USA. 10:00-11:20: Two British athletes - out of Andrew Musgrave, Andrew Young and Callum Smith - return for the men's team sprint.

Two British athletes - out of Andrew Musgrave, Andrew Young and Callum Smith - return for the men's team sprint. 11:40-14:00: Mica McNeill and Mica Moore go in the women's bobsleigh final runs.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

Downhill:

02:00-03:50: Will it be a glorious Olympic return - and potentially finale - for the USA's legendary skier Lindsay Vonn, or more heartache for the 2010 champion?

The 33-year-old, who made her debut at Salt Lake City 2002, has endured a torrid time with injuries since the Vancouver Games eight years ago and missed Sochi 2014 with knee ligament damage.

Her return has been far from straightforward with numerous other injuries interrupting her bid to beat the current record of World Cup wins - 86 - held by Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden.

Her haul of 79 is astounding given the time she has missed during her career, and successes this season suggest she is a major contender to recapture the downhill title in Pyeongchang.

Do not rule out an outside bid from Vonn's fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin. Although she is better known for the slalom and giant slalom events, Shiffrin has finished on the downhill podium three times this season and claimed one victory.

Did you know?

Lindsay Vonn has made multiple bids to race against men in World Cup events and although she has been denied previously, the International Ski Federation (FIS) are set to review their stance in May.

Big Air

00:30-03:45: In 2015 GB's Billy Morgan became the first athlete in history to land the hallowed 'backside 1800 quadruple cork', the hardest trick performed to date.

With an arsenal of tricks, the GB snowboarder has clear medal-winning potential but in a subjective sport - with judges scoring routines - results can surprise.

Canada's Mark McMorris will also return for his second event after slopestyle, but countryman Max Parrot, who has won the last three Big Air X Games titles, will begin as favourite.

Curling:

00:05-03:00 & 05:05-08:00: The British women complete their group games with the toughest of opponents, defending Olympic champions Canada, in a match which is likely to have a huge impact on who tops the standings heading into the semi-finals.

The GB men also complete their group phase fixtures against the USA, who have not won an Olympic curling medal since bronze in 2006.

Bobsleigh:

11:40-14:00: Cool Runnings 2? Could the sequel be better than the original?

Jamaica's women will hope for a better ending than their male counterparts endured at the 1988 Games, where they crashed before the finish.

Pilot Jazmine Fenlator was a brakewoman for the USA at the last Games but switched to her father's nationality after being offered the chance to train as a driver with the Jamaicans.

A seventh-place finish at the Innsbruck-Igls World Cup in January suggests a top-10 finish is a realistic target

At the top end expect the usual battle between defending champions Canada (Kaillie Humphries), the USA (Elana Meyers) and Germany (Mariama Jamanka) and their fellow national pilots.

Ice hockey:

07:40-10:00: The first Olympic ice hockey medals will be up for grabs, with the losing women's semi-finalists battling for bronze.

Thursday, 22 February - day 13

Medal events: Eight

01:15-03:10 & 04:45-06:40: Alpine Skiing - men's slalom

Alpine Skiing - men's slalom 11:15-12:45: Biathlon - women's 4x6km relay

Biathlon - women's 4x6km relay 02:30-04:00: Freestyle skiing - men's Ski Halfpipe finals

Freestyle skiing - men's Ski Halfpipe finals 04:10-07:00: Ice hockey - women's gold medal final

Ice hockey - women's gold medal final Nordic combined - men's team large hill (07:30-08:10) and Team 4x5km (10:20-11:20)

and Team 4x5km 11:18-11:23: Short-track speed skating - men's 500m final

Short-track speed skating - men's 500m final 11:30-11:47: Short-track speed skating - women's 1,000m final

Short-track speed skating - women's 1,000m final 12:03-12:16: Short-track speed skating - men's 5,000m relay final

Dave Ryding was runner-up in the slalom at the World Cup in Kitzbuhel in 2017

Brit-watch:

01:15-03:10 & 04:45-06:40: Skier Dave Ryding bids for a historic British alpine medal and is joined by Laurie Taylor in men's slalom.

Skier Dave Ryding bids for a historic British alpine medal and is joined by Laurie Taylor in men's slalom. 10:00-12:45: Elise Christie is back on the ice for a third and final event and will again be joined by Charlotte Gilmartin and Kathryn Thomson in the 1,000m.

Elise Christie is back on the ice for a third and final event and will again be joined by Charlotte Gilmartin and Kathryn Thomson in the 1,000m. 11:05-14:00: The British men's curling team could be involved in semi-final action.

The British men's curling team could be involved in semi-final action. 02:30-04:00: GB skiers Murray Buchan, Peter Speight and Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon hope to return for the halfpipe finals.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

Alpine skiing:

01:15-03:10 & 04:45-06:40: Back in 2002, Alain Baxter thought he had claimed Britain's first Winter Olympic medal on the snow by winning slalom bronze at the Salt Lake City Games.

According to Britain's current best slalom skier - Dave 'The Rocket' Ryding - it would have transformed the sport, but Baxter was stripped of the medal, and no GB skier has come challenging for the Olympic podium - until now.

In January last year, Ryding secured Britain's best alpine result for 35 years with World Cup silver in Austria - beaten only by home favourite and world champion Marcel Hirscher.

Ryding, who learnt his trade on a dry slope in Pendle, Lancashire, has threatened further honours, and the world's other leading slalom skiers - such as Manuel Feller and Henrik Kristoffersen know he is a serious contender.

Short-track speed skating:

10:00-12:45: Elise Christie is back - to potentially secure a third medal on the final day of the short-track speed-skating programme.

As with Christie's other events, South Korea's Choi Min-jeong and Shim Suk-hee are likely to be among her major rivals, but Briton Charlotte Gilmartin - the European 3,000m champion in 2016 - could yet produce a shock.

Remember Australian Steven Bradbury at the 2002 Winter Olympics? Completely out of contention until the final lap, a crash wiped out all of his rivals and he breezed through to one of the most unexpected gold medals of all time.

In short-track speed skating, almost anything can and will happen.

Ice hockey:

04:10-07:00: Will the women's final be anything other than a repeat of the past two Games and see the all-conquering Canadians face the USA?

Few expect any other scenario, but if somehow one of them does not progress it's unlikely to be Canada, who have won the past four Olympic titles.

Halfpipe:

02:30-04:00: British skier Murray Buchan will be looking to build on his 17th-place finish at the last Games, while team-mates Peter Speight and Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon are making their Olympic debuts in Pyeongchang.

Reigning champion David Wise of the USA - now a father of two - has struggled with back and shoulder problems as well as concussion in the past two years, but X Games gold on the eve of the Olympics proves he is again a medal prospect.

The family of his fellow American Torin Yater-Wallace were told to "prepare for the worst" after he contracted a rare infection and went into a coma in 2015, but he, Frenchman Kevin Rolland and Canadian Mike Riddle are ones to watch in the final.

Friday, 23 February - day 14

Medal events: Seven (six gold)

00:30-02:15: Snowboarding - women's Big Air finals

Snowboarding - women's Big Air finals 01:00-05:15: Figure skating - women's single short Programme

Figure skating - women's single short Programme 02:00-03:25 & 05:30-06:45: Alpine skiing - women's alpine combined

Alpine skiing - women's alpine combined 04:15-05:55: Freestyle skiing - women's ski cross finals

Freestyle skiing - women's ski cross finals 06:35-09:30: Curling - men's bronze medal final

Curling - men's bronze medal final 10:00-11:35: Speed-skating - men's 1,000m final

Speed-skating - men's 1,000m final 11:15-12:45: Biathlon - men's 4x7.5km relay

Emily Sarsfield (left) is hoping for ski cross success after missing out on Sochi 2014

Brit-watch:

00:30-02:15: British freestyle snowboarders Katie Ormerod and Aimee Fuller will be expected to return for their second finals of the Games, this time in the Big Air.

British freestyle snowboarders Katie Ormerod and Aimee Fuller will be expected to return for their second finals of the Games, this time in the Big Air. 06:35-09:30: The British men's curling team could be in contention for a second successive Olympic podium finish in the bronze-medal match.

The British men's curling team could be in contention for a second successive Olympic podium finish in the bronze-medal match. The British women's team are expected to be competing for a place in their curling final when the event reaches the last-four stage.

04:15-05:55: GB ski-cross athlete Emily Sarsfield - at the third attempt - has her chance to compete at an Olympic Games.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

Halfpipe:

00:30-02:15: Katie Ormerod will expected to be in contention for what could be her second medal of the Olympics following the slopestyle competition earlier in the Games.

Last January, she became the first Briton to win a Big Air World Cup event, claiming gold in a bitter -29C in Moscow, and conditions may be similar in South Korea.

As with the slopestyle event, though, the 19-year-old will line up against finalists of incredible talent, with Austrian X Games champion Anna Gasser the pre-event favourite.

Ski-cross:

04:15-05:55: After injury ruled her out of Vancouver 2010 and she was somewhat controversially overlooked for Sochi 2014, Emily Sarsfield finally makes her Olympic debut at the age of 34.

In a beautifully unpredictable sport, Sarsfield could pull off a surprise, but among the main predicted medal prospects are Sweden's Sandra Naeslund and Canadian Sochi 2014 silver medallist Kelsey Serwa.

Speed skating:

10:00-11:35: Could a throwback success be on the cards in the men's 1,000m?

American Shani Davies won the event at the 2006 and 2010 Olympics, but was eighth in 2014. However, much like the short-track version, surprises and upsets are part of what makes the sport so exciting.

As ever, the Dutch are the leading nation in the event - particularly with Russia's leading athletes missing out - and multiple world champion Kjeld Nuis and compatriot Koen Verweij are strong favourites.

Ice hockey:

07:40-10:00 & 12:10-14:30: The men's competition reaches the last-four stage.

On paper at least - for what that's worth - Canada, 'Olympic athletes from Russia', Sweden and Finland are the top four.

However, the USA will be keen to secure themselves a place in the final, having finished fourth at Sochi 2014.

Figure skating:

01:00-05:15: Retirement and injury have robbed the sport of the gold and silver medallists from the last Olympics, but third-placed Carolina Kostner of Italy is back.

She is looking to become - at 31 - the sport's oldest Olympic medallist since 1924, but is a somewhat controversial figure, having spent two years out of the sport after lying about her boyfriend's whereabouts when drug testers came calling.

The sport's newest sensation is 15-year-old Russian Alina Zagitova - she and team-mates Maria Sotskova and Evgenia Medvedeva are all possible contenders.

Curling:

06:35-09:30: Four years ago, the men's bronze-medal match was between Sweden and China. The Swedes won, but they are keen for an upgrade and head into the Games ranked second in the world.

Norway and the USA are third and fourth in the rankings respectively, but with Britain's silver medallists from Sochi returning to form, the list of medal contenders is extensive.

Saturday, 24 February - day 15

Gold medal events: 10 (eight gold)

01:00-02:45: Snowboarding - men's Big Air finals

Snowboarding - men's Big Air finals 02:00-03:55: Alpine skiing - alpine team event

Alpine skiing - alpine team event 03:00-04:30: Snowboarding - women's/men's parallel giant slalom finals

Snowboarding - women's/men's parallel giant slalom finals 05:00-08:05: Cross-country skiing - men's 50km mass start classic

Cross-country skiing - men's 50km mass start classic 06:35-09:55: Curling - men's gold-medal final

Curling - men's gold-medal final 11:05-14:00: Curling - women's bronze-medal final

Curling - women's bronze-medal final 12:10-15:00: Ice hockey - men's bronze-medal final

Ice hockey - men's bronze-medal final 12:30: Speed skating - women's mass start

Speed skating - women's mass start 13:00: Speed skating - men's mass start

GB's four-man bobsleigh team took silver at the Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup in Whistler, Canada

Brit-watch:

01:00-02:45: Billy Morgan and Jamie Nicholls - Big Air finals.

Billy Morgan and Jamie Nicholls - Big Air finals. 00:30-03:00: GB four-man bobsleigh team begin their Olympic campaign.

GB four-man bobsleigh team begin their Olympic campaign. 06:35-09:55: The British male curlers could return for their second successive Olympic final.

The British male curlers could return for their second successive Olympic final. 11:05-14:00: The British female curlers could be in contention for Olympic bronze.

The British female curlers could be in contention for Olympic bronze. 02:00-03:55: Alpine team event featuring Dave Ryding, Charlie Guest, Alex Tilley and Laurie Taylor.

Alpine team event featuring Dave Ryding, Charlie Guest, Alex Tilley and Laurie Taylor. 05:00-08:05: Andrew Musgrave in 50km classic.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

Bobsleigh:

00:30-03:00: Four years ago the British men's four-man team began their podium charge as rank outsiders but climbed into contention through impressive runs on the opening day.

Again they will start some distance behind the leading candidates from Germany and Canada - whose early starts should give them an advantage on fresh ice - but the weather can have a huge impact in this sport.

Having now all but been confirmed a retrospective bronze medal from Sochi 2014 - after the bans of five Russian bobsleighers were upheld - the GB men will be hoping they'll be celebrating on the ice this time,rather than years after the event.

Did you know?

Sochi Olympic bobsleigher Bruce Tasker was in line to compete for Team GB in Pyeongchang before suffering a stroke in early January. He is, though, on course to make a full recovery and return to the sport next season.

Big Air:

01:00-02:45: Can Britain's Billy Morgan land his top trick and secure a medal in the sport's Olympic debut?

He will need to be at his very best, but the quad cork-king is a strong medal contender, as is Canada's multiple X Games champion Max Parrot, world champion Sebastien Smits of Belgium and young Norwegian talent Stale Sandbech.

Curling:

06:35-09:55 and 11:05-14:00: There is the potential for British teams to be challenging for two medals on the penultimate day of curling in Pyeongchang, but the GB women will be hoping their moment comes 24 hours later in the gold-medal match.

The GB men were well beaten by an unstoppable Canadian team at the last Olympics, and given their indifferent form over the past four years - albeit with very different line-ups - a silver would ultimately be a highly commendable result.

Parallel snowboarding:

03:00-04:30: Only the most special of athletes are able to achieve success in multiple Olympic disciplines. Come day 15, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic will add herself to that illustrious list by becoming the first athlete in history to compete in both skiing and snowboarding at the Winter Olympics.

Having earlier raced several of the alpine skiing races, she will become a leading medal contender in the women's parallel slalom.

If historic achievements are your bag then keep an eye out for Canadian Jasey-Jay Anderson.

He's 42, won gold at Vancouver 2010, recently became the oldest snowboard World Cup winner and in Pyeongchang will become the only rider to have competed in every Olympics since snowboarding was added to the programme in 1998.

Ex-American boarder Vic Wild, now know by his Russian name Victor Ivan, will be looking to retain the Olympic title he won for his adopted nation at Sochi 2014 - as part of the 'Olympic Athletes from Russia' line-up.

Did you know?

Ester Ledecka's maternal grandfather, Jan Klapac, won Olympic ice hockey medals at the 1964 and 1968 Games, while her father - Janek Ledecky - is a nationally famous musician, best known for Christmas songs.

Alpine skiing:

02:00-03:55: Some feel the addition of freestyle events at recent Olympics has made traditional Alpine events feel a little dated - but the all-new mixed alpine skiing team event aims to inject new life into the sport.

Sixteen nations - including a British team featuring Dave Ryding - will compete in a head-to-head, best-of-four knockout contest with each team featuring two women and two men.

The French, Slovakians and Swiss are among the favourites for the medals.

Cross country skiing:

05:00-08:05: Britain's Andrew Musgrave competes for the final time at the Games in the men's most gruelling cross country event - battled out over 50km.

He was fourth at the 2017 World Championship - but that was in the freestyle event, whereas in Pyeongchang the distance will be held in the classic technique - not Musgrave's strength.

The event saw a clean sweep for Russia at Sochi 2014, but the gold and silver medallists have subsequently been stripped of their honours.

Canada's Alex Harvey and Norway's Petter Northug are among the leading skiers who will be looking to combat the conditions and claim the top honours.

Did you know?

Andrew Musgrave's two sisters were born in Norway and Egypt; he and his brother were born in Dorset. The family moved to the Shetlands when he was one, before heading to Alaska when he was five.

Sunday, 25 February - day 16

Medal events: Four

00:05-03:25: Curling - women's final

Curling - women's final 00:30-03:30: Bobsleigh - four-man final heats

Bobsleigh - four-man final heats 04:10-07:00: Ice hockey - men's final

Ice hockey - men's final 06:15-08:15: Cross country skiing - women's 30km mass-start classic

MUST WATCH:

11:00-13:00: Closing ceremony

Great Britain's women won curling bronze with the final stone of their match against Switzerland in 2014

Brit-watch:

00:30-03:30: Can the British four-man bobsleigh team achieve a first Olympic medal at the Games since Nagano 1998 in Japan?

Can the British four-man bobsleigh team achieve a first Olympic medal at the Games since Nagano 1998 in Japan? 00:05-03:25: Will Britain's women's curling team be in contention to better their bronze from Sochi 2014 and repeat the gold medal-winning achievements of Rhona Martin's legendary team from Salt Lake City in 2002?

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

While the majority of athletes will be in party mode having completed their programmes, day 16 is the final opportunity for those still competing to claim places on the Olympic podium - before another four-year-wait.

Bobsleigh:

00:30-03:30: The four-man competition is one of the most highly anticipated events of the Games, and it traditionally creates a lot of last-minute drama on the final day of competition.

Four years ago, the British 'meat wagon' team finished an agonising 0.11 seconds off the podium positions, and although they are in line to receive a retrospective bronze medal - following the disqualification of two Russian sleds - they are desperate be celebrating on the day this time around.

In Brad Hall and Lamin Deen they have pilots who have guided their crews to World Cup successes this season, creating a rare situation whereby there are no obvious 'GBR 1' and 'GBR 2' line-ups.

Realistically, the Germans look overwhelming favourites with their pilots locking out the top three positions in the World Cup standings.

However, the Canadian, Latvian and British teams will all believe they can produce something special across four runs.

Curling:

00:05-03:25: The women's curling competition will reach its climax.

Four years ago, the gold-medal match was fought out between Canada and Sweden, with the Canadians - who beat GB in the semi-finals - taking the honours.

They will undoubtedly begin as major favourites to go all the way again - having been on every Olympic podium since the sport was reintroduced to the programme for the 1998 Games.

However, Britain's impressive defeat of the Swedish in this season's European Championship final proves their potential.

Switzerland, world silver medallists Russia - competing as 'Olympic athletes from Russia'- and even the hosts could all be contenders.

Ice hockey:

04:10-07:00: There will be no NHL players, but hopefully no lack of drama in the men's final.

This is one of the Games' marquee events, and despite the absence of some of the world's leading players, the International Olympic Committee and Pyeongchang 2018 organisers will be keen to ensure it remains a must-see spectacle.

The USA and Canada will unsurprisingly be the hardest hit, although both will be able to draw on talent playing elsewhere in the world.

However, somewhat ironically - given the sanctions placed on Russia's team heading into the Games - it is they who are likely to benefit the greatest from the NHL ban, as Russia has the next strongest domestic league.

Sweden head into the Games ranked third in the world - behind Canada and Russia, but ahead of fourth-placed Finland and the USA in fifth.

Cross country skiing:

06:15-08:15: The final event of Pyeongchang 2018 will see the women battle it out over 30km in the mass start classic.

It is the last chance to see who truly is the queen of cross country skiing following a gruelling campaign which will see some competitors compete in up to six events.

Norway's trio of 2017 World Championships medallists - Marit Bjorgen, Heidi Weng and Astrid Jacobsen - will all be in contention.

Closing ceremony:

11:00-13:00: The Games will officially end with the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Olympic stadium.